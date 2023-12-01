The campaign of longshot GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might be running out of steam.

The Messenger first reported Wednesday that one of the businessman’s top campaign aides was leaving to join the campaign of former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the race.

The outlet reported that Ramaswamy’s national political director, Brian Swensen, would “take a new job working closely with Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles in the upper echelon of the Trump campaign.”

He was expected to join the Trump team on Friday.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s political director joining Trump campaign. Another exclusive from The Messenger: https://t.co/Rg9ddkvfrF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 1, 2023

The move was described as a blow to Ramaswamy, who went from being a rank outsider to one of the top contenders in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024.

However, it was noted that Swensen and Wiles have a history together, having worked together on Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s successful bid to become governor back in 2010.

Ramaswamy’s communications director, Tricia McLaughlin, told The Messenger that Swensen’s “departure has been amicable and his duties in New Hampshire will be absorbed by Ramaswamy senior advisor Mike Biundo,” the outlet reported.

“We absolutely love Brian and completely wish him the best,” McLaughlin said.

“I think this is best for both campaigns,” she told CNN.

The outlet quoted Trump campaign sources as saying Swensen will work on the former president’s political operation in the early voting states.

I stepped down from my job as a biotech CEO to focus on a different kind of cancer – a cultural cancer that threatened to kill the American Dream that allowed me to achieve everything I ever have. This is personal to me.

📍Urbandale, Iowa pic.twitter.com/0AohbFjOqH — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 30, 2023

The 38-year-old Ramaswamy, who made his fortune as the CEO of a biotech company, has pulled few punches since announcing his campaign, focusing his jabs on other secondary candidates rather than Trump.

In the most recent Republican debate, he attacked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, calling her “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels.”

Vivek is taking no hostages tonight 😂 “Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels… in which case we’ve got two of them on stage tonight.” pic.twitter.com/wi5unkRfjH — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 9, 2023

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling averages, Ramaswamy is in fourth place with 4.8 percent. Trump leads the way with 62 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 13.6 percent and Haley with 9.6 percent.

The businessman’s percentage has declined from a high of 8.1 percent on Sep. 21, indicating that support for Ramaswamy has cooled off.

