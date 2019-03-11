SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Top Reagan Adviser on AOC: Her Attacks on 40th President Are Vulgar and Wrong

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:37pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 6:10pm
Print

A top economist from the Reagan administration finds Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s characterization of the 40th president as a racist, “vulgar and wrong.”

At the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, the New York Democrat said:

“One perfect example, I think a perfect example, of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans in order to just screw over all working-class Americans, is Reaganism in the ’80s when he started talking about welfare queens.”

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

“So you think about this image of welfare queens and what (former President Ronald Reagan) was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing that were ‘sucks’ on our country,” the congresswoman added.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to argue, that Reagan and others like him were not trafficking in “explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature” that Americans are subconsciously primed to believe.

Art Laffer, who served on Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board during the Republican’s eight years in office, responded to the representative’s description of his former boss on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” on Monday.

“Frankly, I’m very sorry she says that,” Laffer said. “You know, we created a prosperity in the 1980s that benefitted every group in society: Old, young, black, white, male, female, gay, straight.

“I mean this was a prosperity that was incredible in the 1980s,” he recounted. “To have it dissed right now as being racist is just vulgar and wrong. And I think she needs to change her story. … As entertaining as she is, she’s really saying stuff that’s not true and it’s hurtful.”

Watch Laffer below starting at 3:15.

During Reagan’s time in office, over 18 million new jobs were created, according to CNN.

By contrast, according to FactCheck, during Barack Obama’s two terms as president, 11.6 million jobs were created, though there were approximately 80 million more people living in the country.

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne also took exception to Ocasio-Cortez’s description of the economy under Reagan, saying instead it boomed, with GDP growth rates raging between 3.5 percent and 7 percent per year.

RELATED: Trump Top Economic Adviser: ‘I Want You To Put Socialism on Trial and Convict It’

“When that tide lifts like that, people of all colors, races, creeds, nationalities get the benefit from it,” he said. (Watch at 19:32).

Payne further contended, “Beyond the factual inaccuracies of (Ocasio-Cortez’s description of Reaganism), it’s very dangerous if you’re saying the alternative is a system that’s failed every single time. Not just failed, but it’s left a bloody, miserable trail in its wake with socialism.”

The New York Times reported in 1976 that Reagan took on the issue of welfare abuse during his unsuccessful bid to replace President Gerald Ford as the Republican nominee that year.

He gave the example of “a woman in Chicago” who was collecting over $150,000 in tax-free benefits through fraud.

Reagan never mentioned her by name or race. Her race was in fact uncertain, because she posed as African American and white among other ethnicities, according to NPR.

CNN reported the woman was coined the original “welfare queen.”

In the 1964 speech credited with launching his political career, Reagan also told the story of a woman who divorced her husband because she calculated she could get more money in benefits from the government as a single woman than he was making.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is engaging in class warfare?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Reagan related that she was following the example of two others in her neighborhood who had done the same thing.

“Yet anytime you and I question the schemes of the do-gooders, we are denounced as being against their humanitarian goals,” he said.

“They say we are always ‘against’ things, never ‘for’ anything. Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they are ignorant, but that they know so much that isn’t so.”

Craig Smith, who was a speechwriter for Ford, told CNN he does not believe Reagan was trying to push a racist story during the ’76 campaign.

He stated that Reagan had a “terrific record” of combating racism as president of the Screen Actors Guild.

In an interview days before leaving office in January 1989, Reagan told NBC’s Tom Brokaw that allegations that he was racially insensitive as president were hurtful and false.

“That whole thing has been the hardest burden I think at all that I have borne here is that idea that I am not as sensitive and that somehow I am discriminating and so forth,” he said. “And it is not true.”

Watch below at 25:25.

“That household that I was raised in, my mother and father, the thing my brother and I grew up knowing is that there is no greater sin than prejudice or discrimination,” Reagan explained.

“And this was back in the days when there was discrimination generally.”

Brokaw asked him to retell a story about putting up two black teammates from his Eureka College football team for the night at his home, when a local hotel in Illinois refused to allow them to stay.

Reagan said he brought his teammates to his family’s home after the hotel turned them away. His parents had no forewarning that Reagan or his teammates would be showing up that night, but all were welcomed in his home.

He also pointed out as governor of California, in the late ’60s and ’70s, he placed more African-Americans in positions in his administration than all the previous governors of the state combined.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Dolly Parton Goes After Elizabeth Warren for Unauthorized Use of Her Music, Warren Campaign Silent
Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’
Tucker Carlson Fires Back After Media Matters Digs Up Controversial Audio Clips
Top Reagan Adviser on AOC: Her Attacks on 40th President Are Vulgar and Wrong
Trump Signs Bibles for Survivors of the Alabama Tornadoes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×