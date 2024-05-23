Veteran ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder left the network suddenly on Thursday, both parties announced in separate statements.

After more than a quarter century with the self-proclaimed “worldwide leader in sports,” Werder, 64, said on social media platform X that he was leaving to continue his career somewhere else.

“My ESPN career was highlighted by being assigned to cover 20 consecutive Super Bowls and included having my contributions honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” the Dallas Cowboys insider stated.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t express appreciation to my incredible colleagues and to the players, coaches and other NFL team members who trusted me with their unique insight when covering their games or breaking news. I’ve created some incredible lifelong memories,” Werder continued.

He concluded:

“My gratitude to all who have been in the audience, and I remain thankful to have been provided the most coveted platform in broadcast journalism.

“While this marks the end of my partnership with ESPN, I expect to continue working because, as so many studio hosts have proclaimed – and I still devoutly believe – ‘Ed Werder has more.’”

In a statement after Werder announced he was moving on, the ESPN public relations department wished him well on behalf of the company.

“Ed Werder has been a mainstay on ESPN’s NFL coverage for more than 25 seasons,” ESPN posted on X. “He has elevated our programs, including Sunday NFL Countdown, and the multiple platforms he’s contributed to while reporting at signature games, Super Bowls, and nearly all league events.”

ESPN concluded of Werder, “His journalistic instincts and relationships have benefitted fans throughout the years. We thank Ed for everything he contributed and wish him success in the future.”

There was no shortage of well wishes from Werder’s peers in sports media:

Man one of the absolute best. What a privilege it was to ever be on a show you were on Ed. You’ll be missed, blessings — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 23, 2024

I’ve learned so much about football and journalism from watching you. Thank you, sir, and best wishes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 23, 2024

A Hall of Fame run. But also: a kind, whipsmart reporter’s reporter with a wicked sense of humor to boot. Here’s to the next brilliant chapter. Thinking of you today. — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) May 23, 2024

Can’t wait for the next chapter, Ed. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 23, 2024

Congratulations on a tremendous run and best wishes for whatever is ahead. https://t.co/DrFbdmUY4Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2024

No reason for Werder’s separation from ESPN was given by either party. The veteran sports reporter first joined the network in 1998, covering the Cowboys, Deadline noted.

Werder was laid off by ESPN in 2017 but returned to work in 2019.

