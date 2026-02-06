Share
News
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during The Jerusalem Post New York conference on June 3, 2024, in New York City.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during The Jerusalem Post New York conference on June 3, 2024, in New York City. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Top Republicans Call to Appease Minnesota Leftists as Anti-ICE Sentiment Spreads

 By Bryan Chai  February 6, 2026 at 5:49am
While it’s no secret that the Democrats have some notable fissures within their party (See: Israel) the Republicans are not faring much better on the unity front.

In fact, in Trump’s second term alone, there has been intra-party headbutting on a number of issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files, presidential vetoes, and whatever is going on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You can now add Immigration and Customs Enforcement to that list of divisive GOP topics.

As the temperature continues to rise on ICE — especially in Minnesota — it appears more and more rank-and-file Republicans are breaking from President Donald Trump’s staunch immigration policies.

To wit, ICE has come under an intense microscope after the tragic deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti (both in Minneapolis).

While Democrats and the left responded overwhelmingly against ICE, Republicans were a bit more nuanced with their response to the deaths.

That nuance seems to have now melted away into something far more public.

Here’s noted Trump critic and former Vice President Mike Pence:

“The images of this incident are deeply troubling and a full and transparent investigation of this officer involved shooting must take place immediately,” Pence posted. “The focus now should be to bring together law enforcement at every level to address the concerns in the community even while ensuring that dangerous illegal aliens are apprehended and no longer a threat to families in Minneapolis.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer meanwhile suggested that giving the anti-ICE crowd in Minneapolis what they want may actually be the most prudent action for the Trump administration:

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt went so far as to go on the notoriously anti-Trump CNN to air his ICE grievances:

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy outright said that the Department of Homeland Security’s credibility was at stake:

Kentucky’s outspoken Rep. Thomas Massie — not a favorite of the president’s — took issue with the idea that Pretti’s possession of a gun justified the ICE response:

Given the forthcoming 2026 midterms, the GOP would likely want to have this issue quashed before then.

But given the above responses? This might be a bigger issue than any Republican would like to admit.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




