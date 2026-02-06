Top Republicans Call to Appease Minnesota Leftists as Anti-ICE Sentiment Spreads

While it’s no secret that the Democrats have some notable fissures within their party (See: Israel) the Republicans are not faring much better on the unity front.

In fact, in Trump’s second term alone, there has been intra-party headbutting on a number of issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files, presidential vetoes, and whatever is going on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You can now add Immigration and Customs Enforcement to that list of divisive GOP topics.

As the temperature continues to rise on ICE — especially in Minnesota — it appears more and more rank-and-file Republicans are breaking from President Donald Trump’s staunch immigration policies.

To wit, ICE has come under an intense microscope after the tragic deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti (both in Minneapolis).

While Democrats and the left responded overwhelmingly against ICE, Republicans were a bit more nuanced with their response to the deaths.

That nuance seems to have now melted away into something far more public.

Here’s noted Trump critic and former Vice President Mike Pence:

In the wake of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of Alex Pretti this weekend, our prayers are with his family, the citizens of Minneapolis and local, state and federal law enforcement officers serving there. The images of this incident are deeply troubling and a full and… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 26, 2026

“The images of this incident are deeply troubling and a full and transparent investigation of this officer involved shooting must take place immediately,” Pence posted. “The focus now should be to bring together law enforcement at every level to address the concerns in the community even while ensuring that dangerous illegal aliens are apprehended and no longer a threat to families in Minneapolis.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer meanwhile suggested that giving the anti-ICE crowd in Minneapolis what they want may actually be the most prudent action for the Trump administration:

GOP Rep. James Comer: “If I were President Trump, I would think about maybe going to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide if they want to have all these illegals and allow their Governor, AG, and Mayor to get away with this.” pic.twitter.com/NV8iaATnat — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 25, 2026

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt went so far as to go on the notoriously anti-Trump CNN to air his ICE grievances:

Oklahoma GOP Governor Kevin Stitt criticizes ICE: “What is the endgame? What’s the goal right now? Is it to deport every single non-US citizen? I don’t think that’s what Americans want.” pic.twitter.com/O65NMlqLDb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 25, 2026

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy outright said that the Department of Homeland Security’s credibility was at stake:

The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2026

Kentucky’s outspoken Rep. Thomas Massie — not a favorite of the president’s — took issue with the idea that Pretti’s possession of a gun justified the ICE response:

Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right, and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government. https://t.co/pWPNo9dmLO — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 25, 2026

Given the forthcoming 2026 midterms, the GOP would likely want to have this issue quashed before then.

But given the above responses? This might be a bigger issue than any Republican would like to admit.

