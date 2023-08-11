Top Republicans Immediately Blast Appointment of David Weiss as Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Top Republicans laid into the Department of Justice on Friday after it was announced that the federal prosecutor who offered Hunter Biden a “sweetheart” plea deal had been named a special counsel in the investigation into him.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday morning that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss now has the authority to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation as he sees fit.

Weiss offered Hunter Biden a plea deal for tax and gun possession crimes that fell apart at the eleventh hour when a judge refused to sign off on it last month. The deal carried no jail time.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in on Garland’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?”

The California Republican concluded, “House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called Weiss’ appointment “outrageous.”

“Don’t be fooled. Garland appointing Weiss as a sham special counsel on Hunter is a way to block info from Congress while claiming they’re investigating,” he tweeted. “Weiss approved the sweetheart plea deal. This is an even better deal for Hunter since charges may never come.”

Commenting on an Associated Press report about Weiss’ appointment, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina tweeted, “A year too late.”

“Weiss — who orchestrated Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal — has ZERO credibility,” said Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

Other Republicans who blasted the DOJ over Weiss’ appointment included Reps. Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert and James Comer, who is leading the congressional investigation into alleged Biden family corruption.

