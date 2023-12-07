'Top Secret' Migrant Camp Caught Operating Out of Empty Aircraft Hangar in Texas

President Joe Biden’s lax border policies have created a situation that grows more dystopian by the day.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Thursday that the city of San Antonio has operated a “top secret migrant camp” for more than eight months. Located in an empty hangar at the city’s airport, the camp houses hundreds of migrants each day at taxpayer expense, according to the report.

Incredibly, elected officials had no idea the camp existed until a few weeks ago.

“When I found out about this, I lost my mind,” San Antonio City Council member Marc Whyte told the Daily Mail.

“What the hell is going on next to the airport. Any expansion of migrant holding facilities I, of course, am adamantly against,” he said.

It gets worse — much worse.

MaryAnn Martinez, Texas bureau chief for the Daily Mail, broke the story with an article that featured more than half a dozen photos taken at the “top secret” site.

One photo showed a uniformed man in the foreground with the hangar and a shuttle bus in the background. Several others who looked like guards lingered near the hangar.

“A security guard at the secret site told DailyMail.com not to photograph the location and tried to force us to leave even though we were on a public road,” the photo’s caption read.

That security guard, according to Martinez, also “tried to block the reporter’s view and said he would not speak to a woman.”

A security guard at a secret migrant facility in an American city refused to speak to a woman. Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.

Meanwhile, San Antonio officials — those who knew about the facility — confirmed that nearly 400 migrants occupy the hangar each night. On-site photos showed women and children.

“Some migrants may spend less than 24 hours at the Airport Transit Center while others may spend more than 24 hours at this facility,” the city said in an email to the Daily Mail.

“Migrants are transported from the ATC to the Airport in time for their departure and are provided with information and assistance to get them to their gates,” it said.

Incredibly, no one can testify to the conditions inside a hangar not originally intended for human occupancy.

“The secret facility where the migrants are being kept was not built to be a shelter. Public officials have not been allowed inside, so it’s unclear what modifications if any have been made to make the space suitable for people to sleep in,” another photo’s caption read.

Public officials have not been allowed inside? Why not? We may venture an educated guess.

According to the Daily Mail, the city confirmed that the federal government reimburses costs associated with the “top secret” airport shelter.

Thus, not only do San Antonio’s taxpayers fund a “top secret” migrant facility that houses women and children in likely substandard conditions shielded from elected officials, but so do we.

In other words, the Biden administration has done this on purpose. It wants this to happen but does not want you to know about it.

“They honestly don’t want to talk about it,” Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas said of administration officials and their border crisis. “They will try to get away with whatever we let them get away with.”

On Tuesday, “we” let the administration get away with a record 12,000 illegal immigrants crossing into the United States, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin. At least one illegal immigrant this week thanked Biden personally.

Meanwhile, useless House Republicans cannot even muster the votes to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Perhaps Biden could send Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine to investigate the San Antonio airport facility. After all, the security guard said he would not speak with a woman.

In lieu of that, we would settle for finally closing the border.

