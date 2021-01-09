Mozilla, the foundation and developer of the popular free web browser Firefox, published a blog post on Friday arguing that silencing and de-platforming President Donald Trump is not enough and that the entire internet needs to be re-tooled to stifle political dissent.

“There is no question that social media played a role in the siege and take-over of the US Capitol on January 6,” Mozilla said in a blog post. “Since then there has been significant focus on the deplatforming of President Donald Trump. By all means the question of when to deplatform a head of state is a critical one, among many that must be addressed. When should platforms make these decisions? Is that decision-making power theirs alone?”

“But as reprehensible as the actions of Donald Trump are, the rampant use of the internet to foment violence and hate, and reinforce white supremacy is about more than any one personality,” the company said. “Donald Trump is certainly not the first politician to exploit the architecture of the internet in this way, and he won’t be the last. We need solutions that don’t start after untold damage has been done.”

Mozilla essentially called everyone who didn’t vote for Democrats in the last election racist. Then, it advocated for more censorship and more voter disenfranchisement for conservatives who already face so much discrimination in their daily lives.

The company said it is time to unmask “who is paying for advertisements, how much they are paying and who is being targeted,” which sounds an awful lot like an advocation for doxing people. Surely, that won’t be misused and unevenly applied.

“Commit to meaningful transparency of platform algorithms so we know how and what content is being amplified, to whom, and the associated impact. Turn on by default the tools to amplify factual voices over disinformation,” Mozilla added.

Finally, the Mozilla said the tech must “Work with independent researchers to facilitate in-depth studies of the platforms’ impact on people and our societies, and what we can do to improve things.”

“These are actions the platforms can and should commit to today. The answer is not to do away with the internet, but to build a better one that can withstand and gird against these types of challenges. This is how we can begin to do that,” concluded Mozilla.

Mozilla also took to Twitter to share its message:

This week we saw the culmination of a four-year disinformation campaign orchestrated by the President. We have to acknowledge how the internet was misused to get here. And we have to change it.https://t.co/gIVZHQPYT4 — Mozilla (@mozilla) January 8, 2021

One of the top responses was my personal favorite:

Hey cool fix your browser’s memory leak problems. The job is just to render webpages. Im sorry your employees went to college thinking they’d change the world and ended up doing such mundane tasks. — LingolaXD (@LingolaXd) January 9, 2021

Is it too much to ask a software company to just make software? In this day and age, apparently so.

Many others vowed to remove the average-at-best browser from their computers. But the symbolic removal of Firefox won’t be enough to stop Big Tech’s continued assault on free speech, though. It’s difficult to tell what will, especially since Congress won’t do anything about it. But the statement puts us all one notice.

Mozilla’s Twitter bio verbatim reads: “We work to ensure the internet remains a public resource that is open and accessible to all.”

Apparently, the optics of the breach of the Capitol Building were all it took for a company to change its mission from “offer free access to information” to “suppress more people.”

Following the shameful incursion on Wednesday at the Capitol, the institutional leftists who run and control essentially every aspect of our society have spent their days pretending the event was the absolute worst thing that has ever occurred — even though we all know it wasn’t.

Like everything leftists do when they think they’ve hit the public vein, they’ve gone overboard and missed the mark. Big Tech is now calling to neutralize the voices of people who are already angry because they feel like they aren’t allowed to express themselves.

It doesn’t seem likely to end well for anyone when censorship is no longer enough.

And it’s probably not a coincidence either that the day Twitter took action against Trump and Mozilla proposed weaponizing the internet against conservatism, that Apple and Google decided to target the free speech platform Parler. The future of the app is now in doubt.

The heavy-handed and apparently coordinated response to the actions taken by so few people on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. shows the hypocrisy of corporate America, the Democrats and tech oligarchs. Where was this censorship and dehumanization of people when leftists spent 2020 burning down small businesses during murderous riots?

An angry mob is the worst thing on the earth if it can be connected to conservatives and especially to the president. Never mind 99.99 percent of us had nothing to do with what happened.

But those using the event for political gain have overestimated the Capitol incursion’s value to them. Now, the story of the year is about censorship, and not the actions of those who stormed Congress. Big Tech is cutting off its own nose to spite its face in order to label millions of people as domestic terrorists.

Big Tech is creating martyrs for free speech while debasing discourse.

President Trump was essentially deleted from society on Friday when fascist Twitter banned him from the platform. But Trump will not be the last person the tech leftists attempt to disappear online — not since they were delivered what they view as a justification for banning wrongthink.

They will, as Mozilla signaled, eventually come for all who don’t subscribe to the twisted value systems of Silicon Valley and Washington.

