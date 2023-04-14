Top Ten Best-Selling Beers Have LGBT Partnerships - Here's the One That Was Boycotted for Endorsing Trump

In an apparent attempt to pour ice on the ongoing boycott of Anheuser-Busch by conservatives who do not support the mutilation of children, Newsweek reported the 10 best-selling beers or their parent companies have each rolled out LGBT campaigns in the past.

The report, filed last week by reporter James Bickerton, accurately noted the fact that major beer corporations have sought to sell beer to people in that community for years.

That might come as no surprise to people who have visited a gas station or grocery store during the month of June.

To others, it might expand the ongoing boycott of Bud to other brands.

Newsweek noted the 10 best-selling beers in America last year were Bud Light, Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Natural Light, Busch Light and Busch.

Bickerton noted each of these beers is owned by only three companies. Coors Light and Miller Lite are owned by Molson Coors, Corona and Modelo are owned by Constellation Brands while the rest are all owned by Anheuser-Busch.

“While conservative campaigners are focusing on Bud Light, Newsweek found that five of the top 10 best-selling beers in the United States have LGBTQ+ partnerships, with the figure increasing to all 10 if parent companies are included,” Bickerton reported.

He went on to list a number of promotions the above companies have each held or sponsored for LGBT events.

What the Newsweek reporter did not mention was the fact America’s largest wholly-American-owned brewery, Yuengling beer, was actually boycotted in 2016 after its CEO endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump’s run for president.

Should consumers buy products from suppliers who don’t share their values? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (116 Votes) No: 92% (1311 Votes)

NBC News reported the brewery, which is located in Pennsylvania, was boycotted by gay bars in Philadelphia after CEO Richard Yuengling Jr. announced his support for Trump during a conversation with Eric Trump.

“Our guys are behind your father,” Yuengling said during a meeting with Trump’s son. “We need him in [the White House].”

A local lawmaker who was seemingly under the impression Trump would turn the U.S. into Saudi Arabia threw a fit and a boycott was on in Philly’s gay community.

This information might appear irrelevant, but it takes on more meaning when you come across tweets like this one from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s partner:

If you’re upset about a beer company supporting civil rights, you might want to start bottling your tears. LGBTQ people drink water, too. Gonna boycott that next? — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) April 8, 2023

The lack of self-awareness among a segment of the population that is constantly launching boycotts is astounding.

Conservatives are not choosing to spend their beer money on brands not owned by Anheuser-Busch because the company supports “civil rights.”

There was no boycott of Bud Light when the company publicly accepted the relationship of Mayor Pete and Chasten — and others like it.

The ongoing boycott of Anheuser-Busch is about the company crossing a line in the sand and nothing more than that.

The fact that each of the top 10 best-selling beers is owned by companies that have rolled out ads to attract or virtue signal to LGBT consumers is the least surprising piece of information in this entire saga.

American companies roll out colorful banners every June to ring in “pride” month — except in the Middle East, where they’re all suddenly quiet about it.

In this case, Bud Light did not simply print a rainbow on a few thousand cans of beer to virtue signal to gays and lesbians.

Conservatives, unlike leftists who are consumed with sexuality and gender, did not boycott the brand because of political differences — as was the case with Yuengling in Philadelphia.

Bud Light validated the delusions of transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney at a time when the broader left is targeting children in its crusade to normalize mastectomies and castrations.

In doing so, Anheuser-Bsuch showed everyone which side of that fight the company stands on in regard to protecting innocent young people who are being encouraged to irreversibly damage their bodies and minds.

That’s not the same as pandering to the LGBT community by hawking a few thousand cans of gay beer every year.

Newsweek’s pointing out that corporate America is collectively “woke” is not going to end the boycott of Bud Light.

Attempts by the establishment media to remind conservatives their country’s companies embrace rainbows every year underestimate just how seriously we take protecting children from monsters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.