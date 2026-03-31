Top Ten King-Like Things Barack Obama Did That Democrats Had No Problem With

Democrats and other leftists took to the streets on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump, accusing him of somehow behaving like a king.

But if these protesters are concerned about executive branch tyranny, they should have been marching during Barack Obama’s administration, and there are at least 10 reasons why. More on that momentarily.

By the “No Kings” organizers’ estimates, millions of people freely participated in these rallies across the country, and sympathetic media outlets reported favorably about the events. That hardly seems the conduct permitted under a tyrannical regime.

Donald Trump is not, never will be, and has never been a king. #NoKings — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 28, 2026

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