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President Barack Obama speaks during a White House event in a file photo dated June 14, 2016.
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President Barack Obama speaks during a White House event in a file photo dated June 14, 2016. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Top Ten King-Like Things Barack Obama Did That Democrats Had No Problem With

 By Randy DeSoto  March 30, 2026 at 6:39pm
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Democrats and other leftists took to the streets on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump, accusing him of somehow behaving like a king.

But if these protesters are concerned about executive branch tyranny, they should have been marching during Barack Obama’s administration, and there are at least 10 reasons why. More on that momentarily.

By the “No Kings” organizers’ estimates, millions of people freely participated in these rallies across the country, and sympathetic media outlets reported favorably about the events. That hardly seems the conduct permitted under a tyrannical regime.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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