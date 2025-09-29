Top Tennessee Republican Confronts Town Blocking Charlie Kirk Vigil

After officials in Morristown, Tennessee, blocked a resident from hosting a Charlie Kirk vigil, Tennessee Republican Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti weighed in on the debate, vowing to challenge the ordinance purportedly stopping the event from moving forward.

Skrmetti sent a letter to Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney on Thursday, cautioning that the city ordinance blocking religious events in public areas violates the laws of the state.

“Tennessee law prohibits denying a person the full and equal enjoyment of a public accommodation on the grounds of religion,” Skrmetti wrote.

The official said that if Morristown authorities were to enforce the ordinance, they would be “treating activities differently on the basis of religion and would therefore be in violation of Tennessee’s Human Rights Act.”

Rather than entering into litigation over the policy, Skrmetti offered that Morristown simply not enforce it.

“I understand that in addition to the Tennessee Human Rights Act, there may be significant First Amendment issues at stake as well,” Skrmetti continued.

“[B]ut those are outside the scope of my enforcement authority under Tennessee law,” he added.

“I have no doubt that if you are willing to work this out, our respective teams will be able to formalize language quickly that resolves the Tennessee Human Rights Act issue to our mutual satisfaction.”

The letter comes after resident Brad Tumey had a request to host a Charlie Kirk vigil denied, according to a report from The Christian Post.

First Liberty Institute senior counsel Nate Kellum wrote a letter to Morristown on Tumey’s behalf, contending that the blockage of the religious event was unconstitutional.

“The City’s categorical ban on all religious expression is an unconstitutional restriction on Tumey’s right to freedom of speech. Speech on religious topics receives full constitutional shielding,” Kellum said.

“The City has no legitimate interest in categorically denying all religious activity, including Tumey’s planned prayer vigil, in a downtown park, nor is such a ban narrowly tailored.”

Morristown Assistant City Manager Andrew Ellard responded by claiming that Tumey had simply failed to correctly complete an event application, adding that a farmer’s market was already scheduled for the public space during his desired time.

“The City has ample alternative locations for such a public forum. The City is allowed to regulate how, when, and where certain activities occur to ensure public order and safety,” Ellard said.

Ellard added that “the City Plaza and City Center rotunda is often used for prayer services,” including a vigil held on Sept. 24.

“A prayer is said inside the City Council Chambers prior to the start of every City Council meeting,” Ellard continued.

Hundreds of Charlie Kirk vigils have been organized across the country in response to the conservative activist’s assassination on Sept. 10.

