Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Top Texas Official Offers $1 Million Reward in Fight Against Voter Fraud

Lynda M. Gonzalez / Pool / Getty ImagesTexas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a news conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on May 18, 2020. (Lynda M. Gonzalez / Pool / Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published November 11, 2020 at 9:23am
P Share Print

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is offering up to $1 million of his own money to anyone who comes forward with evidence of voter fraud.

The reward is to “incentivize, encourage and reward people who come forward and report voter fraud,” Patrick said Tuesday.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday.

“President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections,” he added.

The Associated Press and other outlets declared Joe Biden the election’s winner on Saturday, but Trump has not conceded and has made claims of voter fraud in key battleground states.

TRENDING: Report: Trump Has Elaborate Plan To 'Wreck' Fox News

Trump thanked Patrick for his efforts on Twitter.

Trump won Texas by over 600,000 votes.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







NYT Retracts Call for House Democrat as GOP Challenger Comes Roaring Back Into Race
American Man Pleads Guilty To Posing as ISIS Leader To Help Plan Islamist Attack
Cuomo Deals 'Huge Blow' to Crippled Restaurant Industry with New Virus Mandates
ICE Billboards of Wanted Illegal Aliens Are 'Misinformation,' Sheriff Says
Top Texas Official Offers $1 Million Reward in Fight Against Voter Fraud
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×