Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is offering up to $1 million of his own money to anyone who comes forward with evidence of voter fraud.

The reward is to “incentivize, encourage and reward people who come forward and report voter fraud,” Patrick said Tuesday.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday.

“President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections,” he added.

The Associated Press and other outlets declared Joe Biden the election’s winner on Saturday, but Trump has not conceded and has made claims of voter fraud in key battleground states.

Trump thanked Patrick for his efforts on Twitter.

Thanks Dan. Big win for us in Texas! https://t.co/MqNSOf6AWP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Trump won Texas by over 600,000 votes.

