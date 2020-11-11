Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Top Texas Official Offers $1 Million Reward in Fight Against Voter Fraud

Lynda M. Gonzalez / Pool / Getty ImagesTexas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a news conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on May 18, 2020. (Lynda M. Gonzalez / Pool / Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published November 11, 2020 at 9:23am
P Share Print

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is offering up to $1 million of his own money to anyone who comes forward with evidence of voter fraud.

The reward is to “incentivize, encourage and reward people who come forward and report voter fraud,” Patrick said Tuesday.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday.

“President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections,” he added.

The Associated Press and other outlets declared Joe Biden the election’s winner on Saturday, but Trump has not conceded and has made claims of voter fraud in key battleground states.

TRENDING: Andrew Cuomo Threatens To Stop COVID Vaccine That Is Reported To Be 90% Effective

Trump thanked Patrick for his efforts on Twitter.

Trump won Texas by over 600,000 votes.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Top Texas Official Offers $1 Million Reward in Fight Against Voter Fraud
GOP Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election as Fight for Senate Control Comes Down to the Wire
'Our Hearts Are Broken': 25-Year Police Veteran, Father of Four Killed in Line of Duty
American Woman Sentenced for Smuggling Cash, Gold to Prominent Islamic Terrorists
City Officials Who Once Supported 'Ending' Police May Now Increase Law Enforcement as Violent Crime Soars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×