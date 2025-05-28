Top Trump Admin Official Says a Big-Name Democrat 'Controlled the Autopen' During Biden Presidency

One of President Donald Trump’s top officials just casually shared a shocking claim about at least one person allegedly running the White House in lieu of the previous president.

And it may not be who you think it is.

As information from a bombshell tell-all book, other critical allegations and a stunning cancer diagnosis have surfaced about former President Joe Biden since departing the White House, critics and supporters alike have largely responded in the same manner.

First, Biden and his family received a universal outpouring of love, prayers, and condolences.

Shortly after that, however, Biden and his inner circle received a healthy dose of skepticism and raised eyebrows.

Namely, if Biden’s health situation is as precarious as it appears to be (the former president reportedly has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones), and his inner circle was as duplicitous as the book made them seem, what lengths would they all go to to ensure they held onto the White House for a cancer-stricken octogenarian?

One of the chief focuses of this simmering scandal involves whether or not people other than Biden handled the autopen he had been using to sign various documents (and pardons) toward the end of his presidency.

If someone other than Biden had used that autopen, does that automatically void whatever it was that was signed? That would likely be a question for the Supreme Court to answer, but in the interim, it’s given way to rampant speculation and allegations.

Another area of speculation involves who, exactly, did use the autopen, if at all.

Many assumed that Biden’s inner circle, which included family members like his wife Jill and son Hunter, likely had access to that autopen.

Which brings everything to a recent episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News.

In clips posted Tuesday, Watters spoke to the Trump administration’s cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks, who nonchalantly mentioned at least one prominent Democrat — not a Biden — who wielded that pen while discussing the broader point of needing to loosen restrictions on AI and cryptocurrency to spark innovation.

SHHH DON’T TELL JOE!@DavidSacks just said POCAHONTAS had the AUTOPEN and wasn’t afraid to use it! ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/KSUL4WQ4i6 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 28, 2025

“[Cryptocurrency] is the financial system of the future, Jesse,” Sacks began. “And we have to encourage it. What the Biden administration was doing — and let’s face it, it wasn’t Biden — Elizabeth Warren controlled the autopen during that administration.

“She, for some reason, has this pathological hatred of the crypto community.

“She wants to wants to drive this community offshore, she doesn’t want it happening in the United States.

“That’s the wrong policy for the United States.”

That might also be illegal policy for the U.S., if the Biden critics and skeptics are right about this autopen.

Warren has not publicly responded to this comment, nor has she ever been otherwise charged with impersonating Biden via autopen.

