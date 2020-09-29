Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp disclosed that the focus of President Donald Trump’s debate strategy will be to “unveil” Joe Biden’s far-left agenda and contrast it with the Republican incumbent’s own.

“The game plan is to show the contrast, to unravel, unveil Joe Biden’s attachment to the far left, how he has committed to Bernie Sanders’ ‘unity agenda,’ which we know would lead to an increase of taxes. You’re talking about $4 trillion of a tax burden on American families,” Schlapp told Fox News on Tuesday morning.

She added that Trump plans to also “expose how he has cozied up with China.”

“We have seen the trade deals that [Biden] has supported, the fact that he has supported China going into the World Trade Organization as a favored nation, that has been problematic in offshoring jobs to China,” Schlapp said.

“President Trump has committed to bringing jobs back to the United States, and he has been successful in building the strongest economy that we have seen.”

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace is slated to moderate Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate from Cleveland, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The subjects he plans to cover in six 15-minute segments include the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.

The Commission on Presidential Debates noted in a Sept. 22 statement that the subjects may change based on news developments.

One can imagine that tax records may come up as a subject, given the New York Times story regarding Trump’s taxes released over the weekend.

Karl Rove, who was a senior adviser on George W. Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns, said Trump should emphasize what he would do in a second term, as well as contrasting his plans with Biden’s.

“I’d tell Donald Trump that the focus has got to be on what he wants to do. What he’s done a little bit. What he wants to do, a lot. And then find a way to contrast everything with Joe Biden,” Rove said on Fox’s “Outnumbered” on Tuesday.

“He’s got to find a way to turn the question to contrast with Joe Biden, which means he needs to pivot to what he thinks is Joe Biden’s vision and how that badly contrasts with his.”

Biden has proposed what would be the largest expansion of the federal government since the Great Society days of the 1960s.

The “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations” calls for several new entitlement programs, including universal pre-K child care, paying public college tuition for all students from families earning under $125,000 per year, dropping the Medicare age of eligibility to 60, expanding Obamacare health care insurance premium support and expanding Social Security benefits.

Biden also announced a Green New Deal-like climate plan over the summer with a projected cost of $2 trillion.

The Democrat has also pledged to end most of the Trump tax cuts.

