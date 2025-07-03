White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made several claims about the “Big Beautiful Bill” on Wednesday, all of which were apparently misleading or false.

Leavitt posted to the social media platform X, condemning those in Congress opposed to President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

She began: “Anyone who votes AGAINST the One Big Beautiful Bill is voting AGAINST:

“No Tax on Tips

“No Tax on Overtime

“No Tax on Social Security,” Leavitt’s post read.

Afterward, however, Leavitt was hit with a Community Note, which is a fact-check created by and voted upon by X users.

“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ does not fully eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, or Social Security as claimed; it offers limited deductions with caps (e.g., $25,000 for tips, $12,500 for overtime) and excludes high earners, with no provision to remove taxes on Social Security,” the note read, linking to the OBBB.

Anyone who votes AGAINST the One Big Beautiful Bill is voting AGAINST: No Tax on Tips No Tax on Overtime No Tax on Social Security — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 3, 2025

Elon Musk, the owner of X and an open critic of the bill, was himself recently fact-checked by a Community Note.

“Removal of funding for enforcement of federal contempt of court orders is the actual crux of this spending bill. This is nominally aimed at removal of illegal immigrants, but obviously also enables many other abuses of power by the President. Should this be allowed?” Musk wrote in an X poll on Tuesday.

Removal of funding for enforcement of federal contempt of court orders is the actual crux of this spending bill. This is nominally aimed at removal of illegal immigrants, but obviously also enables many other abuses of power by the President. Should this be allowed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

The Community Note refuted Musk’s claim, however, which seemed to be referencing Section 70302 of H.R. 1 — the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Section 70302 was removed from H.R. 1 on June 21, 2025, due to a Byrd Rule violation, as it prioritized policy over budgetary impact. It aimed to deter frivolous suits, but critics said it shielded executive overreach. Over 190 TROs blocked actions in early 2025,” the Community Note read.

On Tuesday, the OBBB passed in the Senate by a 51-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

The bill is now in the House of Representatives, which Trump has given a July 4 deadline.

