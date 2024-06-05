Top Trump Super PAC Reveals Mammoth Fundraising Haul, Details Battleground Plans

It seems clearer each day that the guilty verdict thrown at Donald Trump in a court in New York City last month has not slowed down his campaign for president one bit.

Not only has his popularity remained steady, his fundraising is also raking in huge gains.

One of his chief political PACs announced that it pulled in almost $70 million in May alone and noted that it intends to spend $100 million in Trump advertising through Labor Day, the New York Times reported.

Taylor Budowich, the CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., told supporters that the group intends to target voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona with a huge media blitz. Each of these are states that Trump narrowly lost in 2020 and states that his campaign thinks can be put back in his win column.

In the memo laying out the strategy, Budowich crowed that the guilty verdict in Trump’s recently concluded trial has not hurt him at all, the outlet reported.

Budowich also pointed to the Biden campaign’s spending plans as evidence of “desperation.”

“Their current buy is a sign of tremendous weakness and desperation,” Burdowich wrote in his memo, according to CNN. “It’s like if MAGA Inc. launched a massive ad campaign targeting Christian radio … in rural Georgia.”

Trump’s own campaign officials and the Republican National Committee also reported a huge haul in fundraising, with a reported $141 million in May — much of which coincided with Trump’s May 30 guilty verdict.

Budowich explained that the Democrats “need to both solidify the blue wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, while keeping President Trump defensive in the Sun Belt states of Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada,” according to the Times.

He further noted that their ad buy may help to turn the tables in those states.

“That doesn’t mean it’s a certainty — but we are well positioned. That’s why MAGA Inc.’s summer investments will prioritize providing Team Trump with the most electoral paths to victory, while narrowing the battlefield geographically come fall,” he told his followers.

In his memo, Budowich hoped to layout the best path to the White House for Trump, noting that if Trump could win Pennsylvania that would be “the ballgame.” He also said that Georgia’s 16 electoral votes are very important.

As to Georgia, the PAC chief said that they plan a “significant and sustained” ad buy in the Peach State through Labor Day, CNN reported.

Budowich indicated Georgia, in the southern states, is “the best gateway to the White House for President Trump — delivering the targeted 270 electoral votes,” the Times reported.

While the Democrats still have a fundraising advantage — as they often do — Budowich added, “We may not be able to outspend Democrats, but we can ensure the messages that are being distributed are done so using the targeting that each individual voter requires.”

The MAGA Inc. PAC is not the only political group working on Trumps behalf. The Times added that there are several others including Right for America, helmed by Sergio Gor, and Preserve America, funded by Miriam Adelson.

Only a day after Trump was handed a guilty verdict in his business records trial, his campaign announced that it raised nearly double the amount of campaign donations over its best 24-hour period.

“Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million — nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” the campaign told its followers on X.

Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 31, 2024

The Republican National Committee also bragged about the fundraising on X: “$34.8 million in less than a day — and ~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS.”

🚨 $34.8 million in less than a day — and ~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS. Democrats will rue the day they unleashed a sleeping giant. https://t.co/77LqkhDXto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

Certainly campaign cash in the bank is not a guarantee of electoral success, we all know. But it is also a necessary part of campaigning, a lack of which often shows a weak candidate.

But these massive fundraising numbers show that the Democrats’ effort to destroy Trump with a tidal wave of fake charges is not a winning strategy. Trump hasn’t lost a step, much to the left’s dismay.

