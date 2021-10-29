Is racism still a major problem in the U.S. today?

As long as companies like AT&T continue to tell their employees “white people, you are the problem,” the answer to that question is a definite yes.

The AT&T Corporation promoted this vile rhetoric as part of a company initiative called “Listen Understand Act,” which teaches far-left principles regarding race and equity.

Prominent CRT critic Christopher F. Rufo spoke to a senior employee at AT&T “who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity” and sifted through the “Listen Understand Act” program documents before publishing a report on the scandal in City Journal.

When the program first launched last year, AT&T CEO John Stankey admitted it was meant as an “obligation to engage on this issue of racial injustice” and push for “systemic reforms in police departments across the country.”

According to Rufo, the program “is based on the core principles of critical race theory, including ‘intersectionality,’ ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white privilege,’ and ‘white fragility.'”

Indeed, many of the figures responsible for these detestable ideas are featured heavily throughout.

According to the source documents obtained by Rufo, the program encourages employees to read books by race hustlers like Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Eric Dyson, all of whom have promoted extremely racist ideas, including the notion that all white people are inherently racist.

The program itself doesn’t hide behind these authors, however. AT&T seems to have no problem telling its white employees how racist they are.

Is CRT racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (959 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“On the first page of AT&T’s Listen Understand Act internal portal, the company encourages employees to study a resource called ‘White America, if you want to know who’s responsible for racism, look in the mirror,'” Rufo reported.

“The article claims that the United States is a ‘racist society’ and lays out its thesis plainly: ‘White people, you are the problem. Regardless of how much you say you detest racism, you are the sole reason it has flourished for centuries.'”

Furthermore, Rufo’s anonymous source added that managers at the company are required to participate in diversity programs based around such principles and “white employees” are “tacitly expected to confess their complicity in ‘white privilege’ and ‘systemic racism’ lest they be “penalized in their performance reviews.”

Employees must also sign a “loyalty pledge” to “keep pushing for change,” with the program suggesting such actions as “reading more about systemic racism” and “challenging others’ language that is hateful.”

“If you don’t do it,” the senior employee reportedly told City Journal, “you’re [considered] a racist.”

There are many names for the left’s new racist framework.

Critical race theory, diversity equity and inclusion, racial equity and social justice, to name a few examples.

All of these terms amount to the same idea — that skin color is essential to one’s identity and that there is no such thing as an individual; everyone is merely a mindless drone representing their race as a whole.

That’s what white supremacists and neo-Nazis believe. It’s what left-wing racial-justice protesters believe.

And now, apparently, it’s what the heads at AT&T believe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.