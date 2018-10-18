SECTIONS
Military US News World News
Print

American General Survives Sneak Attack from Taliban

By Will Racke
at 8:57am
Print

A gunman dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire on a high-level security meeting in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, killing three senior provincial officials and wounding three Americans in attendance.

The target of the attack, which was immediately claimed by the Taliban, was Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Miller had just stood up to leave the meeting when the gunman opened fire with an automatic rifle, Kabul Tribune editor Mustafa Kazemi reported, citing eyewitnesses to the attack.

Operation Resolute Support, the NATO mission in Afghanistan, confirmed that three U.S. personnel were injured, but did not provide further information about their condition. Miller was unharmed in the attack, Resolute Support said.

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Among those reportedly killed was Abdul Raziq, Afghanistan’s top police general who was widely seen as the most powerful official in southern Afghanistan. Also killed were Kandahar intelligence chief Abdul Mohmin, who was killed instantly, and provincial governor Zalmay Wesa, who died of his injuries at a hospital, The Associated Press reported.

A Taliban spokesman said Thursday that the group had carried out attack with the intent to kill Miller and top Kandahar provincial officials. Local media reports indicated the shooter was a member of the provincial governor’s security team, but Afghan officials have not confirmed those reports.

The attacker was killed by Afghan security forces on site.

Raziq, a lieutenant general in the Afghan National Police, was widely seen as one of the Taliban’s most formidable opponents within the Afghan security forces. Just 39 years old at the time of his death, he had been fighting against the Taliban since 2001, when he helped anti-Taliban militia oust the group from his native Kandahar.

Before Thursday’s attack, Raziq claimed to have survived 29 assassination attempts by the Taliban, according to TOLO News.

RELATED: Report: AZ Democratic Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Summoned Witches to Anti-War Rally

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Jack Davis

A fraudulent signature is shown in a report on ballot fraud arrests in Texas.

Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.