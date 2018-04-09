Top White House Staffer Set To Resign

National Security Council principal spokesman Michael Anton plans to leave the White House, he said Sunday.

The announcement of Anton’s departure coincides with that of outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, whose last day was Sunday.

Anton is expected to leave the White House in the coming weeks, though a specific date has not been set.

Anton reportedly plans to join Hillsdale College’s Kirby Center as a writer and lecturer.

The center is a Washington, D.C., extension of the conservative Michigan college.

“I will be forever grateful to President (Donald) Trump for the opportunity to serve my country and implement his agenda,” Anton said, according to Politico.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported that Anton was not originally going to announce his resignation Sunday, but did so after learning that he was going to be fired on Monday.

NSC spokesman Michael Anton was not planning to resign Sunday night — but quickly tendered his resignation after finding out yesterday he would be fired Monday morning, a former NSC official and source with direct knowledge of the matter tell me — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 9, 2018

Anton first made waves during Trump’s candidacy as the pseudonymous author of the widely circulated “Flight 93” essay, a searing polemic on the failures of establishment conservatism and the necessity of voting for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, brought Anton into the president’s administration.

Anton stayed on as a spokesman for McMaster.

Aside from his role as the principal communicator of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, Anton is valued in the White House for giving intellectual heft to Trump’s worldview, as well as for his attacks on the Washington establishment.

His departure comes as incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton takes over at the NSC.

One of Bolton’s mandates as the top national security official in the White House is to stop leaks of national security information to the media, The Daily Caller reported on March 26.

Anton was one official in McMaster’s circle who was suspected of leaking details of Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Trump ignored instructions to not congratulate Putin on his recent re-election victory, according to The National Interest.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

