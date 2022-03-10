Top Wisconsin Election Fraud Investigator Tells Carlson of 100% Voting Rates in Nursing Homes

Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded to a report by the Wisconsin Assembly’s Office of Special Counsel concerning alleged voter fraud in the 2020 general election, saying the findings are “horrifying.”

Carlson opened the Tuesday segment with special counsel and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman by noting that at the very top of the list of things people aren’t allowed to say is that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“The fact is there was, and the deeper you dig, the more of it you find,” Carlson stated, citing the report released by Gableman’s office last week.

It highlighted that in the 66 nursing homes it has vetted thus far in Milwaukee, Racine and Dane counties, 100 percent of the registered voters cast ballots, despite many of the residents having been declared incompetent to vote due to mental incapacity.

Ninety-seven percent of the registered voters in nine nursing homes in Kenosha County and 95 percent of those in 16 nursing homes in Brown County voted as well.

The report only reflects “voting at the nursing homes that the OSC has been able to vet to this juncture.”

“We haven’t always highlighted voter fraud on this show but this report proves it, it’s horrifying.” WATCH: Tucker Carlson features Special Counsel Michael Gableman on the widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/SXT0MjO9oS — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 8, 2022



The OSC called for a complete statewide audit of absentee ballots sourced from nursing homes and other residential care facilities.

The report further noted that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office made a criminal referral for members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission “relating to their instructions to municipal clerks not to send [special voting deputies] to nursing homes for the November 2020 Presidential election.”

Wisconsin law requires SVDs to be dispatched for the purpose of supervising absentee voting.

“We had a wave of … government-sponsored elder abuse, all to wring out votes from people who frankly were victimized by the very people at the Wisconsin Elections Commission who were supposed to keep our voters safe,” Gableman told Carlson.

Gableman also accused the Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, of using large sums of money to impact how the election was conducted in Wisconsin’s five largest cities: Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Racine and Kenosha.

The special counsel called the $8.8 million the Center spent in these cities bribery, though The Associated Press reported in October 2020 that a federal judge rejected this characterization, ruling that the private funds were lawful.

Special Counsel Michael Gableman says Facebook CEO’s $8.8 million into Wisconsin’s Democrat cities was election bribery in violation of the law pic.twitter.com/pDBzOpZulG — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 1, 2022



Gableman offered the example of Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, a “lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, who was running the election site on Election Day in the city of Green Bay.”

Then-city clerk Kris Teske did in fact go on leave two weeks before the general election out of frustration with how Spitzer-Rubenstein was usurping her authority, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Democratic Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich “allowed staff who were not educated on election law to run the election, along with people who weren’t even City of Green Bay employees,” Teske wrote in an email in December 2020.

Democrat Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by 20,682 votes over then-President Donald Trump, a margin of less than 1 percent.

Carlson concluded his interview with Gableman by saying, “We haven’t always highlighted voter fraud on this show, but this report proves it. It’s horrifying.”

While testifying before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections last week, Gableman said, “I believe the Legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

