Top Women's College Soccer Team Faced Boys' Under-14 Team: Guess Who Won?

While the general culture will argue about the merits of men competing in women’s sports across a number of mediums — podcasts, formal debates, talk shows — there’s one place where the argument seldom crops up…

The actual playing field.

Because when the cultural discourse shifts there, all rhetoric, feelings, and slogans go right out the window in favor of what actually happens.

This uncomfortable truth cropped up again when the University of Washington women’s soccer team faced a peculiar challenger amid their ongoing spring schedule.

If boys don’t have a competitive advantage against girls, why does the @UW Women’s Soccer Team have a match this week against 14-year-old boys? pic.twitter.com/zzCgepxnbN — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 27, 2026

“If boys don’t have a competitive advantage against girls, why does the @UW Women’s Soccer Team have a match this week against 14-year-old boys?” podcaster Brandi Kruse said, alongside a snapshot of the schedule including a scrimmage against a youth soccer program’s under-14 boys’ team.

And here’s Kruse’s follow-up post about the scrimmage: “Update: The women lost.”

Interestingly enough, a final score was all but impossible to find, though BroBible cited an Instagram user who claimed the final score was 2-1. This was all the women’s team posted about the scrimmage:

Beautiful night for some footy ⚽️ gg @CrossfirePrmr! pic.twitter.com/e8mEwvpzGd — Washington Women’s Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) May 1, 2026

Fox News’ OutKick also reported that the women’s team lost, and opined on why the Washington Huskies would even schedule such a game.

“Practicing against men, obviously, makes the games against other women’s teams seem easy,” the outlet wrote. “It’s like setting a pitching machine to 100 mph when you know the pitcher you’re set to face tops out at 90.”

It should also be noted that the Washington women’s soccer team is not some garbage team or lower-tier fodder in the world of collegiate soccer.

The team just won a Big Ten championship in 2025, the team’s first-ever. The squad then proceeded to play quite well in the NCAA tournament, making it all the way to the Elite Eight.

Alas, this is a familiar tale.

Perhaps most infamously, the U.S. Women’s National soccer team lost to a pro club’s under-15 boys’ program — and the 5-2 final score was not especially close.

(Footage of that event, as well, is notoriously difficult to find.)

There was also the 7-1 drubbing that the Swiss National Women’s soccer team suffered at the hands of another pro club’s under-15 boys’ program.

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