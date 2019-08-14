SECTIONS
Top WSJ Columnist Notes Dems Only Support Court-Packing if Trump Not President

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh observe as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesSupreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh observe as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 14, 2019 at 12:46pm
Wall Street Journal editorial board member and columnist Kimberly Strassel highlighted the hypocrisy of Democrats calling for changing the Supreme Court’s composition, contending if President Donald Trump were to do so, they’d “declare him an autocrat.”

Strassel — author of the upcoming book “Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America” — tweeted on Wednesday, “Anyone notice that when Democrats talk about the need to ‘reform’ the Supreme Court–with court packing–none of them advocate doing it right now?”

She added, “Imagine if @realDonaldTrump proposed adding five new (conservative-leaning) justices….. Left would declare him an autocrat.”

Strassel’s observations came following a Supreme Court brief filed by Democratic senators Monday warning the tribunal it could face restructuring if it “does not heal itself.”

“The Supreme Court is not well,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote. “And the people know it.

“Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.'”

Whitehouse quoted the language of a Quinnipiac University poll finding that 51 percent of respondents favored restructuring the court to reduce the influence of politics.

Do you support changing the number of Supreme Court justices?

“Do you think that the Supreme Court should be restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics, or don’t you think so?” the poll specifically asked.

Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Richard Durbin of Illinois, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York signed onto the brief, which urged the justices not to take up an appeal challenging gun control legislation passed by the state of New York.

The senators’ apparent implied threat to the court comes after multiple Democratic presidential candidates, including Gillibrand, have expressed an openness to adding to the number of Supreme Court justices to counter the current conservative 5-4 majority.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, as well as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all signaled their potential support.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently stated she believes such a court packing scheme would be a bad idea, serving only to make the high court look more political.

RELATED: Trump: ‘Omar and Tlaib Are the Face of the Democrat Party, and They HATE Israel!’

“Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” Ginsburg told NPR.

“I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the Court.

“If anything would make the Court look partisan,” she added, “it would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’”

Following Democratic presidential candidates’ talk of increasing the number of justices, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a constitutional amendment in March that would keep the number at nine.

The Constitution does not specify the number of Supreme Court justices, leaving it up to Congress to decide by statute.

Since the founding of the republic, the number has ranged from six to 10, but for the last 150 years it has been set at nine.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







