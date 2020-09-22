Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, has released the six topics the debate will cover for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday.

The first of three debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

“The format for the first debate calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country,” the commission stated in a news release Tuesday, under the headline “Moderator Announces Topics for First Presidential Debate.”

According to the release, Wallace will have the two square off over each other’s respective records in government.

The two will also be asked questions about the Supreme Court and also about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court questions are sure to be a hot topic following the death of long-serving Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Trump and Senate Republicans are forging ahead to nominate and confirm a replacement for Ginsburg on the court.

The Trump campaign has hit Biden hard for his refusal to produce a list of potential nominees for the high court.

Biden stated Monday in Wisconsin he would not release such a list because the nominees “would be subject to intense criticism for a long time.”

The 77-year-old further refused to answer a question about Democratic threats to expand the court.

Biden also claimed in an interview with WBAY-TV that by talking about the Supreme Court, or whether he intends to expand the court with more justices if he wins and Democrats take the Senate in November, he would allow Trump to “shift the focus” and control the narrative.

The subject could result in fireworks between the candidates.

According to the debate commission, Wallace will also ask both candidates about the economy, which is recovering following nationwide shutdowns earlier this year as a result of the pandemic.

Also on the table for discussion will be the subject of “Race and Violence in our Cities,” as well “The Integrity of the Election.”

The commission noted that these topics are subject to change, should there be any “news developments.”

The debate is scheduled to last for 90 minutes and will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump and Biden will meet for the second debate in Miami on Oct. 15, and for one final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22.

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt lake City, Utah, according to the commission’s schedule.

