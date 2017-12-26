Topless Feminist Screams ‘God Is a Woman’ as She Tries to Steal a Baby Jesus Statue

A feminist organization took extreme measures Monday to protest the Catholic Church and its traditional view on abortion.

Clad in nothing but pants and shoes, a topless woman ambushed a Vatican nativity scene in an attempt to steal a baby Jesus statue.

Amid the attack, the woman screamed, “God is woman,” also the same slogan that was painted on her midsection, according to CNN.

The incident occurred in front of a massive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear the pope deliver his Christmas Day message.

An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance and watched on as the topless woman rushed the larger-than-life nativity scene.

Fortunately, Vatican police were able to stop the would-be thief before she could get away with the Christ figure.

WARNING: The video below is censored, but nonetheless may contain images that some viewers may find disturbing.

The woman was identified as Alisa Vinogradova, a member of Femen, a radical international feminist organization.

According to their own biography, Femen is “an international women’s movement of brave topless female activists painted with the slogans and crowned with flowers” and also claim their breasts to be their weapons.

The group, which describes Vinogradova as a “sextremist,” explained that the act was meant to protest the “Vatican’s infringement of the rights of women to their own bodies.”

The feminist group takes issue with the Catholic Church’s “promotion of the ban on abortion” and “‘sacred condemnation'” of contraception.

This is not the first time Femen activists have made political stunts while topless, and it wasn’t the first time they have tried to steal a baby Jesus figure at the Vatican. The group tried to do the same thing in 2014, but were also unsuccessful.

In 2012, Femen attacked a Catholic-led demonstration in France against same-sex marriage by dressing as topless nuns and spraying liquids on protesters while bearing words on their bodies that read, “F— Church,” “In gay we Trust” and “Holy sperm.”

While their activism takes them around the world to protest on behalf of feminist and progressive causes, the Vatican has long been a main target of their ire.

The group regularly perform topless stunts during the pope’s Sunday sermons.

Femen, which is based in Ukraine, pushes a re-occurring, self-contradictory message during its many political stunts — “A child is not from a god, but from a woman! For a woman is God!”

