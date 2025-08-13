Toronto Film Fest Reportedly Bans Oct. 7 Doc for Using Video of Hamas Murdering Jews Without Terrorists' Permission

A Canadian film festival has banned a film about Israeli heroism in the shadow of Hamas terrorism amid a legal wrangle over whether the filmmakers received permission from Hamas to show atrocious footage terrorists gleefully live-streamed.

The film, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” tells the story of retired Israel Defense Forces Gen. Noam Tibon who waded into the slaughter pit that was kibbutz Nahal Oz to rescue those he could and fight back against Hamas terrorists as they slaughtered civilians.

It had been scheduled to be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, but was scratched.

During my visit to Israel I was horrified to see the scenes at Kibbutz Nir Oz. The kibbutz was attacked on 7th October where more than 150 members were brutally murdered, 40 taken hostage and over 250 seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/bRZMazZnyM — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) August 10, 2025

A report in the Jerusalem Post, citing sources from Israel’s KAN News, said the major issue was that the filmmakers “did not receive permission to use Hamas videos from their owners [the Nukhba terrorists] … because of these copyright issues, the filmmakers were required to indemnify the festival in case of a lawsuit”

A statement from the festival framed the circumstances this way, according to Deadline: “The invitation for the Canadian documentary film ‘The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue’ was withdrawn by TIFF because general requirements for inclusion in the festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage.”

“The purpose of the requested conditions was to protect TIFF from legal implications and to allow TIFF to manage and mitigate anticipated and known risks around the screening of a film about highly sensitive subject matter, including potential threat of significant disruption,” the statement continued.

The filmmakers fired back, saying, “We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming by refusing this film.”

“Ultimately, film is an art form that stimulates debate from every perspective that can both entertain us and make us uncomfortable. A film festival lays out the feast and the audience decides what they will or won’t see. We are not political filmmakers, nor are we activists; we are storytellers. We remain defiant, we will release the film, and we invite audiences, broadcasters, and streamers to make up their own mind, once they have seen it,” their statement said.

📍Toronto, August 2025 🇨🇦 The Toronto International Film Festival banned The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a documentary on the Oct 7 hostage rescue. It claimed the film lacked “copyright approval” from Hamas terrorists who filmed their own atrocities. Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/Vc3sI6dcrF — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) August 13, 2025

Others leaped into the fray and condemned the festival for banning a film that used Hamas footage that had already been widely released, according to the Jerusalem Post, with social media posters saying the action was “outrageous” and “despicable,” adding “TIFF chose cowardice.”

“It is unconscionable that TIFF is allowing a small mob of extremists — who use intimidation and threats of violence — to dictate what films Canadians can see at the festival,” said Noah Shack, the CEO of Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

“This shameful decision sends an unmistakable message: Toronto’s Jewish community, which has long played an integral role at TIFF, is no longer safe or welcome. This should concern all Canadians, and marks a stain on the festival’s reputation. TIFF must reverse this decision immediately,” he said.

The Creative Community for Peace called the film’s exclusion “deeply disturbing,” adding, “They are choosing to censor a Jewish story of survival and attempting to erase the experiences of survivors of the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.”

BREAKING: The Toronto International Film Festival has pulled an October 7 documentary over alleged “Hamas copyright” claims. TIFF removed The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which tells the story of Noam Tibon, who saved his two granddaughters while surrounded by Hamas… pic.twitter.com/Uk2SUKBR2h — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 13, 2025

“This decision is part of a growing trend of silencing Jewish and Israeli voices under the excuse of ‘security concerns.’ Rather than standing up to violent intimidation and protecting filmmakers, TIFF is rewarding those who threaten their lives,” the group’s statement continued.

“TIFF’s claim that the issue is ‘clearance’ for Hamas-filmed footage is absurd. Does anyone believe Hamas would authorize the use of evidence of its own war crimes? This is a pretext to bow to threats, protecting those who make them rather than those targeted by them,” the group said.

Deadline reported that based on its sources, the festival pulled the movie due to potential risks that showing it would lead to disruptive protests.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.