What? Toronto's Foreign-Born Mayor Warns ICE to Stay Out of City – Where It Has No Authority

The mayor of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, gave a stern warning to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Olivia Chow is the 66th mayor of Toronto despite not originally being Canadian.

She was born in Hong Kong, having moved to the country with her family at 13. After serving as a member of parliament from 2006 until 2014, Chow reentered public service, being elected mayor in 2023, according to her website.

It’s in that role Canadians can find her putting illegal aliens fleeing law enforcement above the needs of people who elected her.

The FIFA World Cup is set for Toronto this June, and Chow had a special message ahead of the big event.

“ICE have no place in this city. Toronto is about to welcome thousands and thousands of families because of FIFA world cup where everyone belongs. Everyone is welcome. So, stay out ICE,” she said, with concluding remarks appearing in large font across the screen.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who’s from Hong Kong tells ICE to stay out of Toronto “Stay out ICE! We do not need you here.” pic.twitter.com/ptsibWslXP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

Now Toronto reports that the Toronto City Council passed five recommendations backing her comments.

The first recommendation was the council opposing ICE in Toronto during the world cup.

The second directs the city manager to instruct staff to avoid aiding ICE.

The third asks the federal minister of public safety and minister of foreign affairs to oppose any ICE action in the city.

The fourth makes a similar statement to the inspector general of Ontario.

The fifth forwards these recommendations to the police service board.

Per the outlet, ICE does have offices in Canada operating in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.

For all of the rhetoric from leftists who blindly support broad, sweeping immigration policies, opining that people are fleeing for their lives or searching for a better home for their families, Chow is essentially telling Toronto residents that if they are on the run — be they a gang member, drug trafficker, murderer, or sex offender — Toronto won’t make the job any easier for the people trying to catch them.

The audacity of this woman can’t go unaddressed.

She comes from another country to Canada, and rather than looking out for her constituents, what really fires her up is the prospect of somebody doing exactly that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.