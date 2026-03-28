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Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow attends the first day of Steven Meserve Presents: Toronto Catstravaganza at Exhibition Place on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.
Commentary
Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow attends the first day of Steven Meserve Presents: Toronto Catstravaganza at Exhibition Place on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Dominik Magdziak Photography / Getty Images)

What? Toronto's Foreign-Born Mayor Warns ICE to Stay Out of City – Where It Has No Authority

 By Samuel Short  March 28, 2026 at 1:22pm
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The mayor of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, gave a stern warning to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Olivia Chow is the 66th mayor of Toronto despite not originally being Canadian.

She was born in Hong Kong, having moved to the country with her family at 13. After serving as a member of parliament from 2006 until 2014, Chow reentered public service, being elected mayor in 2023, according to her website.

It’s in that role Canadians can find her putting illegal aliens fleeing law enforcement above the needs of people who elected her.

The FIFA World Cup is set for Toronto this June, and Chow had a special message ahead of the big event.

“ICE have no place in this city. Toronto is about to welcome thousands and thousands of families because of FIFA world cup where everyone belongs. Everyone is welcome. So, stay out ICE,” she said, with concluding remarks appearing in large font across the screen.

Now Toronto reports that the Toronto City Council passed five recommendations backing her comments.

The first recommendation was the council opposing ICE in Toronto during the world cup.

The second directs the city manager to instruct staff to avoid aiding ICE.

The third asks the federal minister of public safety and minister of foreign affairs to oppose any ICE action in the city.

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The fourth makes a similar statement to the inspector general of Ontario.

The fifth forwards these recommendations to the police service board.

Per the outlet, ICE does have offices in Canada operating in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.

For all of the rhetoric from leftists who blindly support broad, sweeping immigration policies, opining that people are fleeing for their lives or searching for a better home for their families, Chow is essentially telling Toronto residents that if they are on the run — be they a gang member, drug trafficker, murderer, or sex offender — Toronto won’t make the job any easier for the people trying to catch them.

The audacity of this woman can’t go unaddressed.

She comes from another country to Canada, and rather than looking out for her constituents, what really fires her up is the prospect of somebody doing exactly that.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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