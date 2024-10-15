Total Denial: Tim Walz Refuses to Believe Report That Men Don't Want Kamala Harris During Delusional Tantrum

Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said he knows that guys want to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comes despite a Pew Research poll that showed 51 percent of men favor former President Donald Trump against 43 percent who favor Harris.

In a video posted to X from his appearance at the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, Walz said that although students might hear there is such a thing as a gap between male and female voters on Harris, they should ignore that.

“I refuse to admit that that’s real because I know that we care deeply. I know these issues matter to you. I know they matter to all of us,” he said.

Tampon Tim just can’t figure out why male voters prefer President Trump and JD Vance over him and Kamala: “I refuse to admit that that’s real.” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8XKlDXaR3Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

“We need to get, especially young men, out there to vote,” he said.

Walz ended his comments with a macho challenge.

“I guarantee that I can shoot better pheasants than them,” he said.

In an Op-Ed for the U.K. Telegraph, Caroline Downey summed up Walz’s effort to bring men to heel by saying, “So far, the marketing has consisted of guilting men or pandering to them with silly stereotypes.”

Downey said the left is reaping what it sowed.

“For decades, many on the Left have shown outright hostility towards men, condemning them as the root of all evil in society. Masculinity is toxic. Traditional male-driven courtship in dating is patriarchal,” she wrote.

“Rather than uplift men, whom progressive culture has demonized and emasculated, the Democrats’ strategy appears to be to secure their vote as a form of repentance. All will be forgiven, if you vote for Harris. If you vote for Trump by contrast, expect no pity,” she wrote.

As for the pheasant hunting brag, Walz went out Saturday on the first day of pheasant season in Minnesota and bagged a trove of mockery after video showed him struggling to load his shotgun.

Tim Walz claimed he carried “weapons of war in combat” but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this👇 pic.twitter.com/nd7CneGWBI — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 12, 2024

“Tim Walz claimed he carried ‘weapons of war in combat’ but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this,” country singer John Rich posted on X.

“After Watching Tim Walz trying to handle a shotgun, I officially retract any criticism from him avoiding combat zones,” conservative commentator Jason Robertson said, according to Fox News.

“He is a hero. He is so bad with a weapon that he saved American lives skipping the War Zone.”

