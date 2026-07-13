Total Depravity: Mamdani Team's 'Fixer' Raced to Maine to Protect Accused Rapist Graham Platner

This weekend, one Graham replaced another in the headlines: Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71, died suddenly at his Capitol Hill home after going into cardiac arrest.

Sen. Graham was actually a figure worth remembering — unlike the man he’d replaced in the headlines, disgraced Democratic Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner, who announced his withdrawal on Wednesday after Politico published rape allegations from a former girlfriend on Monday.

And while it certainly bears talking far more about the life and legacy of the late Sen. Graham than the will-never-be-senator Graham Planter as Washington returns for another week, it’s also worth remembering the men and women — but mostly men — who helped elevate Platner from hobbyist oysterman to hobbyist oysterman who had secured a Democratic senatorial nomination but was also credibly accused of rape.

To do that properly, we have to remember the events of last week and how they unfolded. At a little past 3 p.m. on Monday, pretty much everyone learned about the rape allegations publicly when they were published by Politico.

Throughout the afternoon on Monday and into Tuesday, virtually every elected Democrat and professional pundit who had embraced Platner in spite of numerous other disqualifying allegations (the Nazi tattoo was just the start) had denounced him. The whole left-of-center political machine was running away from him — including the Maine Democratic Party, which announced late Tuesday that Platner was trying his hardest to influence who his replacement was going to be:

Update from Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson on the Maine Senate race. pic.twitter.com/Jzj9ofinU8 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 8, 2026

As everyone was rushing away from Platner, however, Morris Katz was rushing toward him. Who’s Morris Katz, you may wonder? He’s the New York-based political adviser who helped Platner rise from obscurity — and not just because he wanted him to be the next senator from Maine. There was much more to it.

Apparently, the 27-year-old Katz thought Platner was his meal ticket to the White House, and not just as a Trump invitee to garner some thanks for helping Republican Sen. Susan Collins get re-elected. According to various reports, Katz was already planning a Platner run for the presidency in 2028 or 2032, depending on whom you believe.

You may think that Katz is the kind of delusional crackpot who should be on some sort of medication. That isn’t necessarily untrue, but Katz actually has a proven track record of plucking candidates from obscurity and landing them in higher office with far-left bona fides. You may have heard of the last big score he managed, some former New York State Assembly rando named Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani was born in Uganda, however, which means, absent a change in the U.S. Constitution that’s not going to happen, he’s ineligible to run for the Oval Office. So, enter Platner.

And as late as Wednesday, the New York Post reported, Katz wasn’t abandoning a guy he should have abandoned months beforehand:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s silver-spoon socialist adviser, Morris Katz, rushed over to beleaguered Graham Platner’s house Wednesday as they plotted how to remain a powerbroker in the Senate race — enraging Democrats. Related: Graham Platner Officially Goes Out How You'd Expect: 'Free Palestine,' Vulgar Message for ICE, No Accountability or Seriousness The gathering included Platner’s top campaign brass in addition to Katz, who is trying to hatch a plan for Platner to “remain a voice” in the Senate contest “no matter what” the accused rapist decides, a source familiar with deliberations told The Post. … His intransigence has left Maine Democrats “livid” and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) “in shock,” according to the source. “The fact that the NYC mayor’s fixer is headed there to triage Maine has everyone fuming,” the source added.

As it turned out, though, the Mamdani team’s “fixer” couldn’t fix it. After hunkering down in the Plätnerbünker for part of Wednesday, everyone decided that it was time for Platner to release an 11-minute video announcing his withdrawal from the campaign.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

Before the video was released, Katz himself took to to the social media platform X to announce that he was “deeply disappointed” in Platner and insisted that he’d “worked to wind down the campaign” the moment “the team became aware of the rape allegations.”

As soon as the team became aware of the rape allegations against Graham Platner we advised he suspend his candidacy, and in the following days worked to wind down the campaign. Like so many of his supporters, I’m deeply disappointed. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) July 9, 2026

This wasn’t necessarily the end of the story, however. Aside from the dubious timeline Katz was giving (as pointed out by the “Readers added context” note on his post), there was also the fact that Platner had not officially withdrawn from the race when he said in the video that he was suspending his campaign; he didn’t submit the paperwork along with it. Axios reported that Platner had told his team he was going to do it on the day of the Monday, July 13 deadline, which had some Democrats panicking again — and also made it look a lot like the team around Platner was looking for more concessions while he continued to hold the party hostage. Sanity won out and Platner officially withdrew on Friday.

Also on Friday, after that whole week of stunts, The New York Times reported that “[r]oughly 300 members of the Democratic Socialists of America have signed a letter asking that [Democratic Socialists of America] candidates and elected officials drop Morris Katz and Fight Agency, the consultant and firm closely associated with Graham Platner’s disgraced and abandoned Senate campaign in Maine.”

It’s not just the rape allegations, however: “The letter comes after days of exasperated conversation among some members of the D.S.A. who feel the organization’s reputation has been tarnished by its joint association with consultants who boosted Mr. Platner and Senator John Fetterman, who took a sharp rightward turn once in office,” the Times reported.

Yeah, because Platner reportedly raped a woman and had a Nazi tattoo and was a mentally ill sociopath who has repeatedly demonstrated excruciatingly (and/or illegally) poor judgment in his private life while in the midst of blackout alcoholism, and Fetterman doesn’t hate Israel. You can totally see how they’d make that equivalency.

Not that this made a difference in New York City: “Morris Katz remains a top political adviser to Mayor Mamdani,” the mayor’s office said in response to the letter.

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And in the meantime, let’s not forget that Katz is also a bit of a sicko, a man who reportedly wanted to include a picture of his genitalia in a book he wrote for boys as young as 10 that was titled “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Puberty ― and Shouldn’t Be Googling: For Curious Boys.”

Nor was the only alleged pervert on team Platner not named Graham Platner, either: Daniel Moraff, one of the core trio that helped recruit the oysterman, was reportedly dismissed from the 2022 campaign of Summer Lee, now a Democratic U.S. representative from Pennsylvania, after at least three complaints of sexual misconduct against him, union-centric outlet Payday Report outlined in a Friday article.

Moraff, whose decision to go ahead with the candidacy despite an expedited vetting process of Platner that even then detected some of the dirt that would eventually derail the candidacy, will likely take the brunt of the blame for this sorry episode, but he’s hardly the only one who should.

Instead, it’s important to remember that Katz, perhaps more than anyone else, was the marquee name on the Platner team and kept the party hostage to its demands for days after it became apparent they no longer had a viable candidate to bargain with. It’s also important to remember that he’s a depraved soul, too — and, more than that, that we’ll likely be dealing with the “fixer” and the candidates he’s pushed for years to come.

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