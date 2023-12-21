Total Fail: Lt Gov Calls for Trump's Removal from California Ballot, Gets Presidential Age Requirement Wrong

Small errors often highlight gargantuan stupidity and breathtaking tyranny.

On Wednesday, Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis of California exposed her ignorance when she urged a fellow state official to pursue means of removing former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

“The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist,” Kounalakis incorrectly wrote in a letter to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

In fact, Article II of the U.S. Constitution establishes the minimum age of a president as 35, not 40.

Christopher Cadelago of the left-wing news outlet Politico posted a copy of Kounalakis’ letter on X.

California Lt. Gov. @EleniForCA writes to Secretary of State Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.” Letter here: pic.twitter.com/HoGZdjLmNy — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 20, 2023

One hour and 17 minutes later, Cadelago shared a corrected version of the letter.

Updated letter from LG that corrects age requirement error in original. pic.twitter.com/B3rYOVEdxv — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) December 20, 2023



The lieutenant governor’s original eighth grade-level civics error prompted well-earned mockery.

“Our country is governed by idiots,” one X user said.

Our country is governed by idiots — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 20, 2023



As one would expect of a deranged California Democrat, Kounalakis showcases her wokeness with “she/her” pronouns in her bio on X.

Happily, her general wokeness provided an occasion for one of the cleverer instances of online mockery.

“It’s 40 in the 1619 Constitution,” another X user posted.

It’s 40 in the 1619 Constitution. — Joshua Sharf (@joshuasharf) December 20, 2023



That biting comment referred to The New York Times’ appalling “1619 Project,” a revisionist effort to replace a truthful and balanced account of American history with a Marxist oppression narrative.

In one respect, at least, Kounalakis’ boneheaded error made sense. After all, she probably sent off her letter in a rush of authoritarian rapture.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ordered Trump removed from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The court’s blood-curdling 4-3 opinion declared the former president ineligible under the 14th Amendment and simultaneously eviscerated the First Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court will almost certainly overturn the decision.

In the meantime, Democrats and other establishment demons could not wait to follow Colorado’s lead. Hence Kounalakis’ possibly mistake-prone haste.

The anti-Trump establishment has shown profound indifference and even hostility to the Constitution.

When convenient, the regime uses it as a prop for its pretenses of “defending democracy.” When the Constitution proves inconvenient, however, the regime dismisses it as outdated.

Kounalakis’ error, therefore, invited mockery because no one who understands her worldview believes that she takes the Constitution seriously. If she did, she would not see it as authorization to take action against Trump.

Indeed, if Kounalakis took the Constitution seriously, she would know that it represents the authority of the sovereign people. She would also know that it exists to shackle tyrants like her who want to disenfranchise voters.

In all likelihood, she did not know the presidential age minimum because she has never read the Constitution.

And why would she? After all, a good party apparatchik need only follow the approved narrative. Thus, the Constitution means to her whatever the regime says it does.

