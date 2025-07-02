Total Meltdown: Leftists Attempt to Give 'Alligator Alcatraz' an Unhinged New Name

Confession time: This writer doesn’t love “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Now, don’t get me wrong. The idea of “Alligator Alcatraz” is splendid and would act as an incredible deterrent from those considering illegally entering this country.

An illegal immigrant detention center surrounded by nature’s scaliest guard dogs? Sign me up.

But the name? Eh. It’s a little too polysyllabic for me. In fact, I would probably posit “Gator Gitmo” as a much better alliterative nickname.

But whether you prefer “Alligator Alcatraz” or “Gator Gitmo,” anyone with any sense of shame or a room temperature IQ should be able to agree that both are considerably better than the nickname bestowed upon this Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment facility.

Because the big brains of the left have rechristened this facility as “Alligator Auschwitz.”

Seriously.

The term, which is trending on social media, has gained steam among the leftist parrots as some sort of “gotcha.”

Alligator Alcatraz?

No Call it what it is:

Alligator Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/hBwnnj6FSA — Dittie (@DittiePE) July 1, 2025

Alligator Auschwitz… that’s what we need to call it. pic.twitter.com/YvkjxnrgAt — RandomWhiteGuy (@TheReelRandom) July 1, 2025

So many people are going to die here and their bodies will be dumped in the swamp to hide the evidence. We will never know about it because they will lie and cover it up. This is is not the way. #AlligatorAuschwitz should not exist. #AmericanConcentrationCamps should not exist. pic.twitter.com/Ikfz4OWunB — Aurora Blue (@AuroraBlueQuinn) July 1, 2025

Even setting aside the exhaustion of the left’s insistence on painting everything in Nazi colors, it’s astounding how tone deaf and idiotic the left is about this nickname.

Where to even begin?

How about the patent absurdity of comparing an ICE detention facility to a Nazi death camp?

Whatever one may think of illegal immigration, one cannot deny that illegally entering a country is a deliberate choice. And choices always have consequences, sometimes good, sometimes bad.

Making a choice is a far, far cry from being sentenced to a death camp for the grand sin of being Jewish.

I thought that was obvious, but I also think that boys can’t be girls, so what do I know in 2025?

Second, I know anti-Semitism is in vogue with the left right now, but it really can’t be stressed how heartless this “Auschwitz” nickname is for any Holocaust victim.

Those victims experienced genuine horror and terror, all with the looming specter of death hanging over their heads.

How dare the left compare that to illegal aliens who may be a bit nervous about being sent back home. It’s almost offensive to even type those words out.

Lastly, I know the left also loves to denigrate law enforcement officials, but comparing ICE officials to Third Reich generals actually undermines the point their trying to make.

You know what the Nazis did? Brutally and indiscriminately murder anyone who dared opposed their toxic ideology.

Any time ICE agents don’t do that — and for anyone paying attention, that’s all the time — the left is just highlighting the futility of its own messaging.

Are you glad “Alligator Alcatraz” has been established? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (61 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

No, ICE agents are not Nazis and “Gator Gitmo” (I swear it sounds better) is not the spiritual successor to Auschwitz. If you have at least two brain cells to rub together, you can see that as plain as day.

This meltdown from the left isn’t showing off some witty new takedown of President Donald Trump and Republicans.

It’s a sign that they’re officially out of ideas — and intelligence, apparently.

