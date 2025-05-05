'Total Whackjobs': Trump Goes Off on Democrats' Latest Impeachment Shenanigans with Lengthy Post

In a fiery social media post, President Donald Trump excoriated Democrats who want to impeach him once again.

“The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the ‘Impeachment thing’ again,” Trump wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Democrats brought impeachment proceedings against Trump twice during his first term, failing both times to achieve the required number of votes in the Senate to convict Trump on the allegations.

At the time, Democrats controlled the House and Senate. The congressional landscape is different now, with Republicans having control of the House and Senate.

Last month, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan filed a resolution calling for Trump’s impeachment, which was initially co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland, Robin Kelly of Illinois, and Jerry Nadler of New York, according to The Hill. The three legislators later backed away.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas said he plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump, according to Axios.

Trump said the Democrats who filed are “total Whackjobs.”

“They have already got two ‘No Name,’ little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the ‘Impeachment’ of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached.,” Trump wrote.

The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the “Impeachment thing” again. They have already got two “No Name,” little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the “Impeachment” of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2025

Trump then took Democrats to task for what they did while running the nation.

“Maybe it should be for cleaning up the MESS that they left us on the Border, or the Highest Inflation in our Country’s History or, perhaps, it should be the incompetent Withdrawal from Afghanistan, or Russia, Russia, Russia/Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, or the Attack of Israel on October 7th that only proceeded because they allowed Iran to regain Great Wealth,” he posted.

“These Congressmen stated that, they didn’t know why they would Impeach me but, ‘We just want to do it,’” Trump wrote.

Trump said Republicans should fight fire with fire.

“The Republicans should start to think about expelling them from Congress for all of the crimes that they have committed, especially around Election time(s). These are very dishonest people that won’t let our Country heal! Why do we allow them to continuously use Impeachment as a weapon against the President of the United States who, by all accounts, is working hard to SAVE OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

Democrats have NO PLAN.

Democrats have NO AGENDA.

Democrats have NO LEADERSHIP.

And so what are they doing? They’re tripling down on leftist radicalism. They’re siding with criminals & illegals over the American people. They’re drafting articles of impeachment for NO REASON. pic.twitter.com/UIcMqnPYEy — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 1, 2025

“It’s the same playbook that they used in my First Term, and Republicans are not going to allow them to get away with it again. These are total LOWLIFES, who hate our Country, and everything it stands for,” Trump wrote.

“Harassing, obstructing — that’s all the Democrats know. They don’t have any ideas or vision for the future.”@RepJamesComer scorches @TheDemocrats for filing articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump — and says the vote has no chance of passing. pic.twitter.com/i1uTphkIZs — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2025



Trump noted that former Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, now a U.S. Senator representing California, was saved from any consequences by a pardon given to him by former President Joe Biden.

“Perhaps we should start playing this game on them, and expel Democrats for the many crimes that they have committed — And these are REAL crimes. Remember, “Shifty” Adam Schiff demanded a Pardon, and they had to use the power of the Auto Pen, and a Full Pardon, for him and the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, to save them from Expulsion, and probably worse!” Trump wrote.

