Out-of-Touch Cali Business Owner's Son Whines that ICE Violated His Rights by Walking Past 'Employees Only' Sign

The son of a California business owner complained that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violated his rights by raiding his car wash to detain illegal workers.

And like every liberal American would do, the business is suing the Trump administration over it.

“Immigration activists and civil rights attorneys gathered Wednesday morning at the Bubble Bath Hand Car Wash to announce a federal lawsuit challenging recent immigration enforcement actions in Southern California,” an article from Your News read.

Emmanuel Karim Nicola-Cruz gave details of the lawsuit during a Wednesday press conference about the raid, saying he felt ICE did not have the authority to arrest the workers.

“We experienced a breach of our rights as American business owners,” he said. “Unmarked vehicles blocked all exits of the property. And I was outside, and they started creeping onto the property. And I tried to get in front of them and ask them, ‘What are you guys doing here?’ and they wouldn’t give me a straightforward answer.”

He complained that agents were “running into clearly marked areas like our tunnel. And it had signs that day that nobody can be entering into the tunnel, because of our dangerous machinery, except our employees. And they still breached that.”

Nicola-Cruz added, “They were masked. Had guns. I thought at first we were being robbed. And it was just a scary experience, obviously. Two of my hardest workers started running, and they found that as probable cause to throw one onto the gate and another onto the floor — which is wet with water, we’re a car wash — and basically treating these people like criminals with no dignity.”

He claimed it was un-American for federal authorities to enforce the law, but he forgot to mention it’s un-American to jump the line and sneak into the United States.

If these workers broke the law, and lack legal status, the government did exactly what it was supposed to do.

Should ICE be raiding businesses to arrest non-violent illegals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (217 Votes) No: 3% (6 Votes)

“It’s not even an American way to be dealing — because we are all created equal with dignity under God,” Nicola-Cruz concluded. “It’s a complete breach of our rights as business owners, our human rights, and just overall a very scary experience.”

In a nod to famed O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran, Mohammad Tajsar, senior attorney with the ACLU Foundation, said at the press conference, “If you are brown, they will hunt you down. If you have dark skin, they will take you in.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn condemned the raid in an online statement, saying: “Just a block away from a monthly street fair where Torrance families were enjoying a normal Sunday afternoon, these masked thugs sent by our own federal government violently raided a local car wash — shoving a worker’s face into a gate and throwing another onto the ground.

“All the while, another federal agent films the raid with camera equipment,” she added. “They are trying to make an example of these hardworking people, robbing businesses of their workers and families of their breadwinners.”

There have been many stories about the plight of illegal immigrants, but what about the plight of the working men — and families — who can’t find jobs? What about the woman who is assaulted, but can’t find her attacker because there’s no trace of him in the system?

California’s culture is leading them to ruin. Their taxes are high. Crime in major cities is rampant. Drugs and homelessness are tolerated to the extreme, and experimental laws are passed to see how far local leaders can push the social envelope.

If this young man doesn’t understand why these operations are being carried out, then he’s either uninformed or he — and his family — are possibly benefiting from the illegal labor.

Either way, making this an emotional issue when it is clearly a legal one deserves calling out.

The law is the law. Americans who follow the law every day are victims of illegals. And legal immigrants are denied an opportunity to create a better life for themselves here, because they are pushed even further back in line.

If Trump’s policies get too out of hand, the electorate will speak up and correct things at the ballot box next November. But as it stands, it looks like full speed ahead.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.