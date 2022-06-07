Out of Touch: Democratic Senator Brags of Escaping Gas Prices with Her Electric Vehicle

Americans across the country are facing severe threats to their livelihood from sky-high gasoline prices under President Joe Biden.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. was $4.919 on Tuesday — an all-time high, according to AAA.

One Democrat senator is fortunate enough to avoid facing this problem, and she was keen on letting everyone know during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow bragged about escaping pain at the gas pump by buying an electric vehicle amid a global semiconductor chip shortage and driving it from her state of Michigan to Washington over the weekend.

“On the issue of gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was,” she said with a smile.







Stabenow went on to use the American energy industry as a scapegoat for prices, ignoring that Biden has tanked American energy production since the onset of his tenure.

Most middle-class Americans don’t have the luxury of comfortably ignoring the ever-rising prices that gas stations are advertising. Tuesday set another record for the average price of a gallon of unleaded at $4.919, according to AAA.

The average price of an electric vehicle is $60,054. That’s nearly the entire yearly income of the average American household.

Senators are paid an annual salary of $174,000.

The average American household income is $64,994, according to the Census Bureau — less than half of Stabenow’s income.

The Democrat was blasted for her lack of common sense, with Michiganders pointing out that her average constituent has nothing close to her financial means.

Stabenow receives over $88k per year from her MI state pension in addition to her $174k senate salary. The median household income in MI is $60k It’s easy to ignore gas prices when you’re double dipping on taxpayer’s dime. #OutOfTouch https://t.co/SYeBVqc086 — Gustavo Portela (@gusportela) June 7, 2022

Elite D.C. Democrats have strenuously promoted electric vehicle ownership in response to Biden’s energy crisis, even though most Americans simply cannot afford them.

Biden has pointed to dismal gas prices as a part of a “transition” in the nation’s energy use, seemingly ignoring how Americans will switch to using a form of energy well beyond their price range.

At least the Democrats have taken care of their own. Stabenow won’t have to worry about gas prices getting even worse.

Unfortunately, if you’re among the 93 percent of Americans who still rely on filling up their cars with fossil fuels, you’re out of luck.

