Out-of-Touch Meghan Markle Laments Her Fear of Not Being Able to 'Afford' $14M Mansion

This is what “first-world problems” look like.

American-born British royal Meghan Markle recounted being afraid she couldn’t “afford” a $14.65 million Southern California mansion she eventually bought in a Monday interview with The Cut.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” Markle said of her home search with husband Prince Harry.

The couple was eyeing a Montecito, California, mansion after becoming full-time U.S. residents.

“It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

You poor baby.

The royals later acquired the means to purchase the luxury property when they scored a $30 million deal with Spotify to produce a podcast.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Markle told The Cut.

Montecito has attained a reputation as a “celebrity enclave,” and Forbes describes it as one of the wealthiest municipalities in the U.S.

Markle and Harry resigned from official royal duties in 2020. They still use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, even as they’ve pursued a career reinvention as American-style celebrities.

Meanwhile, the progressive state of California is host to economic inequality that makes some third-world countries pale in comparison.

The state has the most homeless residents of any state in the country, according to Forbes, citing a Department of Housing and Urban Development report.

The 161,548 homeless people in California amounted to a whopping 28 percent of the total homeless population in America in 2020.

That’s more than twice California’s share of the overall national population, which is just less than 12 percent.

Perhaps Markle would gain more insight into housing in California with a trip to Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row slum.

The British monarchy has faced renewed criticism in response to Prince Andrew’s relationship with deceased American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Some critics of the institution argue it should be abolished after the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Elizabeth remains a national symbol in Britain, with polling showing her approval rating is much higher than Harry’s and Markle’s.

