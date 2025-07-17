Share
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks during a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for Paul Lawrence on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Touchdown: Tuberville Has Blunt 4-Word Response When Asked About ICE Apprehending Citizens Along with Illegals

 By Samuel Short  July 17, 2025 at 6:32am
Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville was confronted at the Capitol building about the possibility of the accidental detention of American citizens during Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s raids on illegal aliens.

His answer to this problem was plain and simple.

If you don’t want to get arrested along with these people, “Don’t hang around illegals.”

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, Migrant Insider editor Pablo Manríquez asked the Alabama senator about the accidental detention of U.S. citizens as Tuberville walked through the rotunda.

“Do you care if U.S. citizens accidentally get detained in ICE raids?” Manríquez asked.

“First of all, don’t put yourself in a situation where that happens.” Tuberville told him.

Do we need more of Sen. Tuberville’s old-fashioned common sense in D.C.?

“I’m sure with all the illegals we have in this country, you’re going to probably have some mistakes. That’s going to happen.

“But, again, as long as we take care of it the right way, understand that they are citizens, let them go, but again, if you’re going to be hanging around people that are not citizens of this country, some things like that are going to probably happen.”

“Is there anything people can do to take care of themselves?” Manríquez asked.

“Don’t hang around illegals. Bottom line because President Trump has said, ‘We’re going to go after you,’ and at the end of the day, if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, something bad could happen,” Tuberville answered, plainly.

Call it an old-fashioned response; call it one that appeals to common sense, but no matter what one calls it, it’s a concept that every American should identify with.

Don’t hang around the wrong people, and you should be fine.

Tuberville admitted mistakes can be made.

ICE raids have been messy and will have some mistakes. None of the current problems, however, mean raids and deportations should stop.

President Joe Biden let illegal immigration get radically out of hand. It is a cancer that was allowed to spread. Now, the response must be just as strong.

This is not a fact of life we all just have to learn to live with. Illegal aliens should leave.

Circling back to Tuberville, there’s one simple way to avoid the problem.

Don’t associate with lawbreakers who do bad things.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation