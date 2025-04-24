Being Tough on Crime Works: New Report Confirms Trump's Blistering Impact on the Law

A new report from the Department of Justice revealed the stunning impact of President Donald Trump’s tough-on-crime policies, particularly his aggressive deportation raids.

The statistics highlighted a dramatic shift in the fight against crime, showcasing the effectiveness of Trump’s hardline approach.

The report, detailed in a Tuesday exclusive by the New York Post, showed a staggering 655 percent spike in arrests of known or alleged terrorists roaming the U.S. since Trump took office in January. This surge underscores the administration’s focus on rooting out dangerous individuals who threaten national security.

Among those arrested was one of India’s most-wanted terrorists, a significant catch that demonstrates the reach of Trump’s policies.

The individual had been hiding in the U.S., evading authorities until the recent crackdown.

Trump’s mass deportation raids, launched shortly after his inauguration, emphasized targeting criminal illegal aliens, including those with ties to terrorism.

The report confirmed that these efforts are yielding real results, disrupting networks that endanger American communities.

In the first three months of 2025, the administration arrested 219 known or alleged terrorists. This marked a sharp increase from the 29 arrests during the same period in 2024 under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Trump’s crackdown on these known and alleged terrorists is part of his broader promise to strengthen American security with immigration reform.

Of note, the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem has been instrumental in this crackdown.

A January 26 DHS release highlighted Trump’s early actions, noting that he was “already securing our border and deporting criminal aliens” within days of taking office.

DHS has prioritized the removal of violent offenders, including murderers, rapists, and child predators.

On Monday, DHS launched a new campaign with nationwide and international ads warning illegal aliens to self-deport or face consequences.

These ads, available in multiple languages, aim to deter illegal immigration and encourage voluntary compliance with deportation orders.

The 655 percent spike in terrorist arrests is a headline-grabbing figure, but it’s just one part of Trump’s broader strategy. His policies also address gang activity, drug trafficking, and human smuggling, all of which have seen significant enforcement actions.

The arrest of India’s most-wanted terrorist is a high-profile example of what’s at stake. Under Trump’s leadership, law enforcement agencies are empowered to pursue and apprehend those who threaten national security. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Post that the terrorist roamed America for three years under the previous administration.

Trump’s commitment to law and order is resonating with Americans who want safer streets. A number of the comments under the Post’s X account all echoed a similar sentiment:

Great job guys…EXACTLY what Trump supporters VOTED FOR 👍🇺🇸🚔🚔 — Tony Buccieri (@dasbooch_) April 22, 2025

This is what I voted for. 👍 — Jack (@SkipTerrio) April 22, 2025

Pundit Tomi Lahren meanwhile made a quip at the expense of the Democrats, who have come under fire for their focus on bringing a Salvadoran illegal alien back to the United States:

Democrats will work to get him out — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 23, 2025

As the 2025 crime statistics continue to roll in, Trump’s impact appears statistically undeniable.

The numbers don’t lie — his tough-on-crime stance is making a difference.

