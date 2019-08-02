‘Tough Guy’ Who Drenched NYPD Cops Gets Arrested: ‘Such Behavior Will Never Be Tolerated’

A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged after dousing two New York City police officers last month amid a string of incidents that has officials demanding stiffer penalties for future copycats.

Steven Larosa, 35, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment in connection with the July 24 incident, Fox News reported.

Security camera footage shows a man now identified as Larosa approaching two female police officers on a sidewalk with a water bottle in one hand and a cell phone in the other. He then sprays water on the officers and appeared to record the event.

“The tough guy who confronted two NYPD traffic enforcement agents doing the job taxpayers want & expect them to do has been arrested. Brooklyn resident Steven Larosa, 35, is charged with Harassment and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Such behavior will never be tolerated,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted Thursday.

The tough guy who confronted two NYPD traffic enforcement agents doing the job taxpayers want & expect them to do has been arrested. Brooklyn resident Steven Larosa, 35, is charged with Harassment and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Such behavior will never be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/ppWoqnSJdb — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 1, 2019

Larosa’s arrest comes after an incident in Harlem in which members of a crowd threw buckets of water at police making an arrest. One bucket was also thrown.

Another dousing incident was reported in the Bronx, WNBC reported.

In the wake of these incidents, calls have emerged to throw the book at those who assault police officers.

We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

How is it not already a felony of assault? New York lawmakers consider making ‘disrespecting police’ a felony after ‘disgusting’ trend where NYPD cops are doused in watervia https://t.co/hsnTUHaSqc https://t.co/Ft66BjkXEb — Nick Halverson (@costaricanick) August 1, 2019

Police aren’t respected because attacking, demonizing and harassing police has been normalized by the media, Democrats, and thugs. ENOUGH! #RespectThePolice — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 24, 2019

“The people who are responsible for these crimes, they need to be prosecuted, they need to be held accountable, and yes, they need to be charged with a felony,” New York City Council Member Eric Ulrich said last week, according to Fox News.

Republican State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri is among those calling for a bill to make it a felony to throw water or anything else on a police officer while he or she is on duty.

“It’s a sad day in the history of New York state when we have to legislate civility. It’s even a sadder day in the history of the greatest city in the world when a culture of disrespect against our police has been fostered,” LiPetri said.

“We must send a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated,” he added.

When asked if making such an action a felony was too harsh, he replied, “the only thing that is harsh is the pattern of disrespect towards police.”

O’Neill has also called for more than just talk.

“When things like this happen, we have to take action,” O’Neill said on New York’s “Joe Piscopo Show” on Thursday, the Daily News reported. “This is unacceptable.”

“We will make sure that there are consequences for their actions and they are arrested,” he added.

