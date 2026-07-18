Tough But Moral: How Israel Phoned a Terrorist and Offered to Kill Him Without Touching His Family... and He Took the Deal

William F. Buckley said in 1988: “What evidence have we to say that the Soviet Union has, in fact, its intentions to rule the world? We are trapped by the notion that we are both superpowers — ‘Why don’t we do this when they do that?’ But they have been the aggressors. It is written into their charter that they are the aggressors. To say that we and the Soviet Union are to be compared is the equivalent of saying that the man who pushes the old lady into the way of an oncoming bus, and the man who pushes the old lady out of the way of an oncoming bus, are both people who push old ladies around.”

William F. Buckley (1988): “To say that we and the Soviet Union are to be compared is the equivalent of saying that the man who pushes the old lady into the way of an oncoming bus and the man who pushes [her] out of the way … are both people who push old ladies around.” #ColdWar pic.twitter.com/yzFa4CKX8d — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) July 8, 2018

It has always been fashionable in the post-World War II world, even in the death throes of the USSR, to believe that there is always an equivalency between rivals, because there is merely power.

Power cannot be good, power cannot be bad. It simply is. And to the extent that one side can be called evil in any power struggle, you’re usually bad if you’re on the side that manages to impose that power on your enemy.

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