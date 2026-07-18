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An armed Israeli soldier gestures while standing next to another soldier in the Old City of Hebron, the occupied West Bank, on June 27, 2026.
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An armed Israeli soldier gestures while standing next to another soldier in the Old City of Hebron, the occupied West Bank, on June 27, 2026. (Mosab Shawer - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Tough But Moral: How Israel Phoned a Terrorist and Offered to Kill Him Without Touching His Family... and He Took the Deal

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 18, 2026 at 11:53am
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William F. Buckley said in 1988: “What evidence have we to say that the Soviet Union has, in fact, its intentions to rule the world? We are trapped by the notion that we are both superpowers — ‘Why don’t we do this when they do that?’ But they have been the aggressors. It is written into their charter that they are the aggressors. To say that we and the Soviet Union are to be compared is the equivalent of saying that the man who pushes the old lady into the way of an oncoming bus, and the man who pushes the old lady out of the way of an oncoming bus, are both people who push old ladies around.”

It has always been fashionable in the post-World War II world, even in the death throes of the USSR, to believe that there is always an equivalency between rivals, because there is merely power.

Power cannot be good, power cannot be bad. It simply is. And to the extent that one side can be called evil in any power struggle, you’re usually bad if you’re on the side that manages to impose that power on your enemy.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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