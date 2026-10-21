Town Gave Muslim School Permission to Bring In 90 Students, Then It Went Rogue and Brought in Hundreds More

Fairfield Township, New Jersey, is a perfect object lesson in what happens when entitled minority populations decide that they can play by their own rules.

Al-Ghazaly High School is an Islamic private institution in the New York City suburbs. Local officials approved the school, run by the Islamic Education Foundation, based on the understanding that it would school 90 students in its current property, according to a report from The New Jersey Progress.

Instead, the school has enrolled around 313 students since it was given a Certificate of Re-Occupancy earlier this year, and practically demanded that local authorities increase its authorized student number to 400.

During a planning board meeting last Tuesday, IEF Schools executive director Hayat Jaludi defended her decision to blatantly disregard the student limit based on the fact that, well, kids wanted to be educated.

Sure, she didn’t have permission, but she apparently didn’t think she needed it to flood the school and break the regulations.

“Hold on, hold on — how can you have 314 students in a building when you’re only allowed to have 90?” one of the board members asked.

Jaludi said that “we came into this building assuming that we have the occupancy of whatever enrolled students we have.”

“Unfortunately, um, we attempted to have the 90 student capacity — if there are any educators in this room, you’ll understand and appreciate the importance of not disrupting or interrupting students’ right to be educated.”

Not that they couldn’t be educated elsewhere, mind you. It’s not as if Fairfield is a public school desert, where there’s no education available unless they go to Al-Ghazaly High School.

“We made the decision to try to run the school with that capacity of students and we’ve been successful so far,” she told the board.

“I wouldn’t say we blatantly decided that it doesn’t matter,” she added.

“We are law-abiding citizens. We understand. However, I do have a community of 313 students with an interruption to their education.”

Translation: We’re law-abiding, unless we decide the law is problematic.

This pretty much describes every criminal, who abides by most laws except for the ones they break. Courts and jails are filled with defendants and criminals who didn’t break most rules and laws, but have infringed upon some that they found onerous.

The town of Fairfield, NJ gave approval for a Muslim school, with a cap of 90 students. 5 weeks in and they already got busted for flooding the town with HUNDREDS more. Here’s the infuriating exchange: https://t.co/0GnBAx2kAX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 18, 2026

At least the school’s lawyer had the common sense to say that the occupancy problem was “news to me.” Jaludi, on the other hand, seemed thoroughly unfazed.

This school had 247 percent more students than it was legally allowed to have, as the U.K. Daily Mail pointed out.

If this were a public school, the superintendent would likely be trying to vigorously cover this fact up. Instead, we have a woman loudly and proudly declaiming that she has every right to go back on her word because “I have to answer to 150 families.”

And what sets this school apart? The fact that it’s Islamic, of course. Thus, answering to 150 Muslim families is more important than answering to the law, or even reporting the variance before she went in front of the planning board.

Do you think the Islamic school should face consequences for exceeding its student limit? Yes, they should be held accountable No, they should be allowed to continue Only if it disrupts the community Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they should be held accountable 100% (32 votes) No, they should be allowed to continue 0% (0 votes) Only if it disrupts the community 0% (0 votes)

This isn’t just about limiting the number of students that can safely be in a building, although it’s certainly about that. This creates a traffic and parking nightmare for other residents of Fairfield, as well as other logistical and safety issues.

Can you imagine what the government would do to a Christian school that just unilaterally decided it needed hundreds and hundreds more seats than a town had given it permission to have? If the planning board didn’t raise an objection, the establishment media certainly would do the work for them.

Thankfully, Fairfield Mayor William Galese seemed unintimidated by the school’s demands.

“We have a community of 8,000 people who need to be answered for, and this is exactly one of the things they put us here to do,” he said during the meeting, and other board members were similarly unmoved.

“When I drive down the Garden State Parkway and there are no cars on the road, I know my car can do 120 miles an hour,” a board member said during the showdown. “It doesn’t mean I can do it. You don’t have the jurisdiction to make that decision unilaterally.”

When Jaludi said this wasn’t “a haphazard decision,” Galese said that “it wasn’t your decision to make.”

And therein lies the whole conflict here: America has rules, and what we’ll charitably call diverse communities do not think that those rules apply if they’re not aligned with what they want to do.

Not that there aren’t other people who have contempt for local, state, and federal regulations, mind you — but when there’s a consistent pattern among entitled minority populations who want to be judged by their own standards, we have an issue.

The school now faces summonses for its violations and will have another hearing on Nov. 10. One hopes that the Fairfield Township planning board stands firm and doesn’t reward cavalier disregard for local rules and regulations.

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