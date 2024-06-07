Democrats in a Connecticut town council voted against flying a “thin blue line” flag to honor a fallen police officer during his funeral, instead deciding to have the “pride” flag flown at half-mast for the service.

In a 5-3 vote, the council of Wethersfield, Connecticut, struck down the request that would have honored fallen Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

Pelletier was killed on duty in late May during a traffic stop, according to The Associated Press. He had pulled over a car because the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and while he stood outside that car talking with the driver, a pickup truck left the roadway and struck Pelletier, along with his police car and the car the officer had stopped.

The pickup driver, identified as Alex Oyola-Sanchez, fled the scene, but the suspect was later arrested.

A large funeral was planned, as the town wanted to honor the man who lost his life on duty.

Councilman Rich Bailey, a Republican, wanted to include more signs of respect for Pelletier during the period of mourning, suggesting to the council that they fly the black-and-blue police flag on the day of the procession.

“I think it’s the least we can do,” he told the council, according to WSFB-TV.

But the Democrats on the council voted to deny the request, saying that it would violate the town’s flag policy, which requires all flag requests to be made at least 30 days in advance.

“This policy is being tested at the moment,” Democratic Councilman Miki Duric said. “It’s not a perfect policy. I think this is something we should look into. In case of emergency or things like this, we can have different approach. But that’s not what policy says at the moment.”

According to local NBC affiliate WVIT-TV, other council members contested flying the flag, claiming it was “antagonistic.”

“That flag was either created or at least became prevalent in direct response to the Black Lives Matter protests,” Democratic Councilwoman Emily Zambrello claimed.

“It’s viewed as antagonistic, even if you don’t see it that way, and I don’t think that’s a good flag to fly, especially not without further discussion.”

Then what flag was flown at half-mast to honor the fallen trooper?

Why, the “pride” flag, of course.

UNFREAKINGBELIEVABLE Democrats in CT voted against flying the American blue line flag to honor fallen officer Aaron Pelletier who was kiIIed in the line of duty. Instead they flew the pride flag at half staff to honor him. The pride flag. I have no words. This is disgraceful.… https://t.co/J0jLfj7j6l pic.twitter.com/7qJQ9oZqSA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024

Video footage circulating online of a “pride” event held on the same day captures an official informing the crowd that the LGBT flag would be flown at half-mast to honor Pelletier.

Citizens of Wethersfield have rightfully become enraged, slamming the council’s poor decision.

“You should be downright ashamed of yourselves to not honor this fallen officer because ‘some people’ might be offended,” one angry resident wrote on Facebook. “Get a grip, step outside your echo chamber, and go touch some grass.”







Another had a single-word comment: “Reprehensible.”

Another pointed out, “has it ever occurred to the city council that the pride flag might be offensive to some citizens?”

The outrage of the masses is entirely justified.

It’s disgusting that the city will fly “pride” flags during the funeral, but not a flag honoring the fallen trooper and his profession.

The Democrats on the council made it needlessly political and pointed to the flag code to back up their ridiculous stance.

If an LGBT person needed to be honored, that same group would have undoubtedly voted to get a flag for them, regardless of what the code says.

These council members lack any respect for Pelletier. They’re using his death as a way to take a jab at the police.

Truly deplorable.

