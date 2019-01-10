Toyota Recalls 1.7 Million Vehicles Because of ‘Potentially Deadly’ Flaw

Japanese automaker Toyota wants 1.7 million vehicles back because of “potentially deadly” Takata airbag inflators, reported the Associated Press Wednesday.

It’s the next step in what has been one of the biggest automotive recalls in U.S. history.

Japanese manufacturer Takata’s front passenger airbag inflators have killed at least 23 people worldwide and injured hundreds more.

The inflators can “explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers,” according to the AP.

Toyota announced it will replace the inflators or entire airbags on 1.7 million vehicles, 1.3 million of which are in the U.S., reported Fortune.

The recall covers Toyota models including:

— 2010 through 2016 4Runner

— 2010 through 2013 Corolla and Matrix

— 2011 through 2014 Sienna

It also covers Lexus models including:

— 2010 through 2012 ES 350

— 2010 through 2017 GX 460

— 2010 through 2015 IS 250C and 350C

— 2010 through 2013 IS 250 and 350

— 2010 through 2014 IS-F

Lexus is a division of Toyota.

The problem with the airbag inflators traces back to their chemical element, reported the AP.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to generate an explosion to inflate the airbags, but excessive humidity and temperature changes can cause the chemical to deteriorate.

That’s why inflators in the South along the Gulf of Mexico pose the greatest risks, according to the AP.

Toyota is reaching out to owners of the vehicles at risk in late January. Meanwhile, Ford and Honda are also recalling many vehicles with Takata inflators, bringing the tally to 10 million inflators slated to be replaced starting in January, according to the AP.

This particular wave of recalls dates back to 2014.

Airbag inflator Takata had to see bankruptcy protection over the malfunctions, reported Fortune.

Toyota also announced a recall of more than 1 million hybrid vehicles worldwide for defective wiring in September.

There was also a worry that President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported auto and auto parts would raise vehicle prices in the U.S.

