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Police cars from the Fort Myers Florida Police Department secure the downtown district for a festival on Oct. 6, 2023.
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Police cars from the Fort Myers Florida Police Department secure the downtown district for a festival on Oct. 6, 2023. (Wicki58 / Getty Images)

TPS Haitian Suspected of Murder Was Let Go, Days Later Video Caught Him Hammer Murdering a Mother of 2

 By Joe Saunders  July 8, 2026 at 7:45am
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If only the victims were as protected as the illegal immigrants.

The Haitian man who has confessed to the caught-on-camera hammer killing of a Florida woman in April was already the suspect in another killing earlier in the year.

But he was free on the streets thanks to his “temporary protected status as a Haitian,” according to a June report by southwest Florida news station WZVN-TV.

Now, he’s facing charges in the first death, too.

Rolbert Joachin, 40, has been in custody since the brutal killing of Fort Myers gas station clerk Nilufa Easmin in April.

According to WZVN, Joachin told detectives he went to the station deliberately, with Easmin as his target. The station did not report a motive for the attack.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Joachin entered the country illegally in August 2022. The Biden administration granted Temporary Protected Status to Joachin and thousands of other Haitians.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in an April 7 statement.

“The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”

It was only last week that the Trump administration won a Supreme Court victory that cemented his ability to end “Temporary Protected Status” at will.

Related:
Biden Illegal from Haiti Charged With Murder After Gruesome Killing at Meat Packing Plant

But the Joachin story gets worse.

He was already a suspect in the killing of a Fort Myers woman who disappeared in January, per WZVN. The body of Julia Curvo, 28, was found on Jan. 29.

Police questioned Joachin about the case, but he claimed to know nothing.

In March, police spoke to a female tipster who told them Joachin had confessed to her that he’d killed Curvo, WZVN reported.

Police talked to Joachin again March 26, according to WBBH, and asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold him in custody. But because of the Biden administration’s TPS order, and the ongoing litigation over it, he was released, the station reported.

A week later, Easmin was beaten to death.

On June 29, thanks to DNA evidence and information received from tipsters, Fort Myers police charged Joachin with second-degree murder in Curvo’s death, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

Now, this is still the United States, and every accused criminal defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

But Joachin destroyed that presumption in the Easmin case with his confession to a brutal killing that has been seen by a large part of the world — including by President Donald Trump.

There’s no need to convict him in the Curvo case — yet.

What there is, though, is a moral and political necessity to find the Biden administration guilty of negligence in allowing criminals from abroad free rein on American soil to commit barbarous acts.

(In a particularly cruel twist, 51-year-old Easmin was a naturalized American citizen from Bangladesh. She was also a mother of two.)

It’s almost certainly true that Joachin would not have been in the United States to commit murder when Curvo disappeared.

However, it’s also true beyond a shadow of a doubt that he would not have been free to commit the second killing had not immigration authorities been hamstrung by the feckless, politically motivated policies of the Biden administration.

Time after tragic time, the American people have been taught that Democrats are not interested in the welfare of their countrymen nearly as much as they are in the welfare of lawbreakers who come from abroad to prey on Americans. (Just ask Laken Riley’s mother.)

Time after time, going back to his first presidential term, Trump and his movement have proven they care about Americans first.

Now that the Supreme Court has decided in Trump’s favor — on this question at least — maybe the country will see less protection for foreign criminals and more protection for innocent lives.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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