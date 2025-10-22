TPUSA Faith Explodes After Kirk Assassination - 100% Growth in Churches, 200,000 New Christians Involved

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his organization’s faith wing has seen a massive increase in membership.

Kirk was not one to shy away from professing that he followed Jesus Christ. TPUSA Faith aims to facilitate the growth and to nourish the faith of Christians across the country, while spreading the Word of God. According to its website, “TPUSA Faith is dedicated to empowering Christians to put their faith into action. We engage, equip, and empower millions of grateful Americans who are prepared to defend our God-given rights, by giving them the tools to expose lies and articulate the connection between Faith and Freedom.”

On Tuesday, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Fox News that 4,000 new churches have joined in this vision, bringing the total number of churches under the organization to 8,000.

Additionally, TPUSA faith has seen 200,000 new Christians become involved. Its social media accounts saw an incredible uptick of 1,000 percent in followers, viewers, and streamers.

Kolvet commented on this success when speaking to “The Story” host Trace Gallagher.

“So, now we’ve doubled. We have 8,000 churches in our network at TPUSA Faith. We’ve seen almost 1,000 percent growth across all social media platforms. And get this. We’ve had over 200,000 people sign up to become a part of TPUSA Faith.

“It’s really encouraging for me just to see the pure raw numbers of that because you can feel it. There’s so many anecdotes and so many people that have come to us, sent us emails,” he said. “You see it in the social media comments saying, ‘Charlie re-inspired my faith. I’m going back to church. I’m praying for my husband. Our marriage has been saved because of the legacy that … and just the way Charlie lived his life.'”

He also spoke about Kirk taking every chance to express his faith in his work. “[Charlie would] get a question about, regardless of the topic, he would get a question, and he would find a way to integrate his faith just seamlessly into that.

“And after, you know, Charlie was assassinated, people started seeing these clips, and they would realize just what he was doing with all of those interactions that he had one by one over the years and how so much wisdom was packed into these social media videos that now people are rediscovering.

“And then they hear about the way he lived his life or loved Erica, his wife, or his kids, and they realized that there is true wisdom here and a future and a purpose for them. So, it’s wonderful to see.”

It is truly magnificent to see God’s plan carried out, even in times of great sorrow.

Romans 8:28 reads, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

The gunman — and the godless cabal that celebrated his death — wanted those who shared his values and his faith to cower in fear.

Instead, the movement is growing.

Faith in Jesus Christ is growing, and Christians won’t be ashamed or scared to profess that.

Christians have faced persecution since the earliest day of the church, but God continues to work for our benefit even in times of pain where evil appears to triumph.

With the loss of Kirk, God has facilitated Christians to grow in numbers and become bold in their beliefs.

Now, instead of just one Charlie Kirk, we are looking at thousands just like him.

