Commentary

TPUSA Official Calls Newly Exposed Link Between Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinson a 'Five Alarm Fire'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 17, 2025 at 10:56am
New reporting indicates that there is a nexus between President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted Monday on social media, “This is beyond correlation, this is a five alarm fire” in response to a story by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine addressing Crooks’ apparent interest in transgenderism and furries.

Robinson’s roommate was his transgender lover, who apparently had a furry fetish.

Devine reported that the FBI and Secret Service had not been forthcoming in Crooks’ motive for trying to kill then-candidate Trump in July 2024.

“Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper, but not before he killed rallygoer Corey Comperatore, 50, and seriously wounded David Dutch, 58, and James Copenhaver, 75, who were sitting in the bleachers behind Trump,” Devine recounted.

“There is something very wrong with the official story and that invites conspiracy theories,” she argued.

The columnist elaborated that an unnamed source revealed facts to her from Crooks’ digital footprint, including that he had gone from enthusiastically pro-Trump to rabidly against him and his supporters, starting in 2020, based on social media posts that federal investigators uncovered.

“How can you people call others sheep, but you are [too] brainwashed to realize how dumb you are,” he wrote on Feb. 26, 2020. “I mean literally you guys sound like a cult at times.”

In August 2020, he posted, “IMO the only way to fight the gov is with terrorism style attacks, sneak a bomb into an essential building and set it off before anyone sees you, track down any important people/politicians/military leaders etc and try to assassinate them.”

Rod Swanson, a former senior FBI agent who was also chief of investigations for the state of Nevada during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, told Devine there was no way the FBI would not have been aware of Crooks, given these and other posts uncovered.

“No matter how ridiculous the allegation, no matter if it’s COVID or not, somebody is going to knock on somebody’s door,” Swanson said. “If they investigated that kid there’s a record of it and there’s an assessment that some leader made that this was not a threat or it rose to a level and they did something else.”

Regarding Crooks’ interest in transgenderism and furries, Devine wrote that, “He described himself with the pronouns ‘they/them’ on the platform DeviantArt, which is one of the biggest online hubs for ‘furry’ art and the ‘furry’ community. (A furry is someone who has an interest in anthropomorphized animal characters, often as a sexual fetish.)”

Lance Twiggs, Robinson’s roommate, was also reportedly into the furry fetish, meaning likely Robinson was, too.

Turning Point USA’s Jack Posobiec argued last week that Robinson’s trial needs to be televised.

“There’s questions coming out about the strange relationship between Lance Twiggs and Tyler Robinson. Drug use, obsessions with ChatGPT, the furry lifestyle, black market HRT [hormone treatment],” Posobiec posted on X.

In both the cases of Crooks and Robinson, it appears the same kind of mental illness was in play.

This is to say nothing of the high-profile murders by those who identified as transgender at Christian schools in Minneapolis in August and Nashville in 2023.

Kolvet is right that the correlation is a “five alarm fire,” and the first step to addressing it is acknowledging the truth.

