One small gesture by a high school athlete has launched waves of controversy over the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

On Saturday, Adeline Johnson of Branson High School finished fourth in the women’s 1,600-meter race at the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals, according to the New York Post.

Second place went to Athena Ryan of Sonoma Academy, who, despite the name, is a man competing in women’s sports under California rules that allow athletes to compete according to their preferred gender identity and not biology.

Because only the top three finishers advance to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track & Field Championships, Ryan is in, but Johnson’s running career is over.

Video emerged of Johnson at the post-race podium ceremony first waving to someone, then making a thumbs-down gesture.

Johnson has not spoken about the gesture, but others did.

The Independent Council on Women’s Sports tweeted the video Saturday, noting how a female had lost an opportunity to a male.

🏃Trans-identifying male, Athena Ryan (Jr) took 2nd today in the “Girls 1600m” at a CA State Championship qualifier meet in Dublin, CA. Ryan beamed while 4th place senior, Adeline Johnson gave a thumb down after losing the chance to advance to the State Championships by 1 spot. pic.twitter.com/iY2InxvhJt — ICONS (@icons_women) May 21, 2023

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete against girls? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (19 Votes) No: 99% (1852 Votes)

“As a former CA state champion high jumper, I think this is complete and utter nonsense. I’m embarrassed for our state and feel sorry for the girls who were cheated in the process. Fair rules need to implemented NOW to protect the integrity of Track & Field and other sports,” Darren Marble tweeted, as others agreed with his sentiments.

As a former CA state champion high jumper, I think this is complete and utter nonsense. I’m embarrassed for our state and feel sorry for the girls who were cheated in the process. Fair rules need to implemented NOW to protect the integrity of Track & Field and other sports. https://t.co/rSWNgqTcHn — Darren Marble (@darrenmarble) May 21, 2023

This is MADNESS — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 22, 2023

So unfair on the girls. — mewmew (@washington_terf) May 21, 2023

Until these girls and their parents boycott the entire process, nothing will change. It’s unfair, as much of life is, but in places like California where the entire governance and power structure is against these girls, only a very dramatic sacrifice will create change. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) May 22, 2023

The gesture came on a day when protesters holding signs that said, “protect female sports” were eventually forced to leave the event.

Seven women with a banner that read “Protect Female Sports” were greeted with mostly quiet support, high fives, and thank you’s from parents silenced under threat to their daughter’s ability to compete. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) May 21, 2023

Video of security removing us for having a banner that read “Protect Female Sports.” You can hear in the video how spectators were unaware a boy had just stolen a spot from a girl at the state championship.@SF_TERF_CENTRAL @XxtraEstroGenny @icons_women #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/lRC1UjdhdJ — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) May 21, 2023

“They’re kicking us out because we care about women and girls,” a protester said in a video posted to Twitter.

A security guard responded, “That’s not what we’re doing. I’m an activist myself. You can’t say that.”

Ryan’s time in the race was 4:55.91; Johnson’s was 4:58.63, according to MileSplit.

In a post-race interview, Ryan said his time was his best.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I dropped like 17 seconds on my season’s best in the past two weeks,” Ryan said in an interview after the race, according to the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.